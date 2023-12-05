SBC Waste Solutions: Woman-led Business Leading the Charge in Chicago

Your local garbage collector isn’t simply taking away garbage to hide it in landfills anymore. Today’s waste management company is a responsible partner in a clean environment, and working with local governments and citizens to make the planet cleaner and healthier. SBC Waste Management is pioneering green and sustainable waste management practices in the Chicago region, emphasizing their innovative approaches and community impact.

SBC may be a relatively new face in the waste business, but CEO Karen Coley and her SBC team are experts, bringing 100 years of combined industry experience in a family and woman-owned waste disposal company. Coley has built a waste company that puts people first, using the latest ideas and technology to keep the community, where the people live and work, clean, beautiful, and sustainable.