NEWS Scarlett Johansson Says Her Daughter Can 'Absolutely' Watch 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Source: MEGA Scarlett Johansson said her daughter can watch 'Jurassic World Rebirth,' calling it fun and family-friendly.

Scarlett Johansson is ready to embrace the roar of dinosaurs and a family-friendly experience as she opened up about her latest film, Jurassic World Rebirth. During an interview with E! News at the film's New York premiere on June 23, the acclaimed actress revealed that she has no qualms about letting her 10-year-old daughter, Rose, watch the new installment in the legendary Jurassic Park franchise.

Source: MEGA The star said her daughter, Rose, can watch the movie.

"I've been talking to some other Jurassic fans and they say this is the scariest one," Johansson stated, noticeably enthusiastic about the new film. However, she reassured parents everywhere, saying, "but I would let my daughter see it."

The film, a combination of high-octane thrills, special effects, and, of course, the iconic dinosaur chase scenes, poses questions about what is deemed suitable for younger audiences. Johansson, reflecting on her own childhood experiences with cinema, emphasizes the importance of those memorable moviegoing experiences. "When I saw the first Jurassic Park movie, I was 10 years old in the theater," she recalled with a smile. "Part of the impression it left on me was the jump scares, the laughs, but the terrors for sure. That's part of what's so great about Jurassic. It's thrilling in all ways: visually and also emotionally."

Source: MEGA Scarlett Johansson is married to comedian and 'Saturday Night Live' star Colin Jost.

Johansson shares Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, and also has a younger brother named Cosmo, who is just 3 years old, with husband Colin Jost. "One of the reasons I jumped onboard this dinosaur movie was to create a memorable moviegoing experience for Rose and Cosmo," she added.

Source: @Universal Pictures/Youtube 'Jurassic World Rebirth' focuses on Scarlett Johansson's character interacting with dinosaurs.

Source: @Universal Pictures/Youtube

The spectacular return of the Jurassic series, meanwhile, generates considerable buzz and anticipation across social media platforms, where fans eagerly share their own thoughts and expectations before stepping into theaters. Social media reaction to the franchise's growth remains as fervent as ever, prompting plenty of discussions around which lifelike dinosaurs will take center stage in the latest installment.

As the premiere date approaches, fans are curious about the film's plot twists and the new dinosaur species that may emerge.

Source: MEGA Scarlett Johansson stars alongside Audrina Miranda and Jonathan Bailey in 'Jurassic World Rebirth.'