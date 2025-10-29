or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Scarlett Johansson
OK LogoCOUPLES

Scarlett Johansson Reveals She Tested Her Beauty Line on Husband Colin Jost: 'He Has Fantastic Skin!'

Photo of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Source: MEGA

Scarlett Johansson used husband Colin Jost's 'fantastic skin' as a canvas to test her skincare products.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Scarlett Johansson tapped husband Colin Jost as an in-house beauty tester.

During an exclusive clip of Busy Phillips' talk show, Busy This Week, shared with OK! ahead of the episode drop on Wednesday, October 29, streaming on QVC+/HSN+, ScarJo, 40, shared how she utilized the comedian, 43, to sample skincare.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Scarlett Johansson joined Busy Phillips on her talk show.
Source: QVC+ HSN+/YouTube

Scarlett Johansson joined Busy Phillips on her talk show.

"When we were formulating all these products, it was over COVID, and I'm like, 'I'm in my own bubble here.' I just used Colin," she explained. "And if you've noticed, he also has fantastic skin, and it's because of The Outset. So husbands must participate as well."

"Wait, I'm kind of obsessed!" Phillips, 46, exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Starring in a TV Show Together?

Image of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been married for five years.
Source: MEGA

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been married for five years.

The couple has been married since October 2020 and share son Cosmo, 4. Earlier this year, it was reported that they might be taking their romance to the small screen soon.

"Colin is Scarlett’s biggest fan, and she has so much admiration for his talent, too," a source said. "He’s so funny, with such great timing. Working with him in Fly Me to the Moon was a total slam dunk. They weren’t sure how it would go, but they both loved it and are now saying they want to do more together."

The insider added, "In a lot of ways, something on TV would be ideal because they could shoot in New York and set their schedules around their home life. Right now, it’s still something they’re mulling over, but they are looking at pitches and coming up with their own ideas as well, it’s kind of given their relationship and interesting new focus. Not every couple can work together, but they can and that’s exciting. They’re both super busy right now, so it’s not like they’re going at this with both barrels, but it is on the table."

MORE ON:
Scarlett Johansson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Scarlett Johansson's Beauty Brand: The Outset

Image of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have a four-year-old son.
Source: MEGA

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have a four-year-old son.

In the meantime, Scarlett is hard at work developing new beauty and skincare products. She launched The Outset in March 2022, which includes a line of cleansers, moisturizers, serums and more.

"I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all of those experiences were really wonderful," she told Vogue at the time. "I guess I always felt that I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns, and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me."

Image of Scarlett Johansson is the founder of The Outset.
Source: MEGA

Scarlett Johansson is the founder of The Outset.

The star also admitted how scary it was to enter the beauty space when it was so unfamiliar to her.

"I never understood the background of how brands come to be. I just didn’t feel like I had a place at the table, because it was this whole new venture," she told another outlet in March 2022. "I think over time, I just felt more confident that it was something that I had a perspective on. And felt like it was worth pursuing this dream."

The company was "born out of curiosity and a genuine love for beauty and for skin care." Although she initially considered partnering with an existing company, she "kept coming back to this really authentic desire" to build something entirely her own," the blonde beauty spilled.

For more information on the episode, click here.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.