Scarlett Johansson Reveals She Tested Her Beauty Line on Husband Colin Jost: 'He Has Fantastic Skin!'

Scarlett Johansson tapped husband Colin Jost as an in-house beauty tester. During an exclusive clip of Busy Phillips' talk show, Busy This Week, shared with OK! ahead of the episode drop on Wednesday, October 29, streaming on QVC+/HSN+, ScarJo, 40, shared how she utilized the comedian, 43, to sample skincare.

Source: QVC+ HSN+/YouTube Scarlett Johansson joined Busy Phillips on her talk show.

"When we were formulating all these products, it was over COVID, and I'm like, 'I'm in my own bubble here.' I just used Colin," she explained. "And if you've noticed, he also has fantastic skin, and it's because of The Outset. So husbands must participate as well." "Wait, I'm kind of obsessed!" Phillips, 46, exclaimed.

Are Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Starring in a TV Show Together?

Source: MEGA Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been married for five years.

The couple has been married since October 2020 and share son Cosmo, 4. Earlier this year, it was reported that they might be taking their romance to the small screen soon. "Colin is Scarlett’s biggest fan, and she has so much admiration for his talent, too," a source said. "He’s so funny, with such great timing. Working with him in Fly Me to the Moon was a total slam dunk. They weren’t sure how it would go, but they both loved it and are now saying they want to do more together." The insider added, "In a lot of ways, something on TV would be ideal because they could shoot in New York and set their schedules around their home life. Right now, it’s still something they’re mulling over, but they are looking at pitches and coming up with their own ideas as well, it’s kind of given their relationship and interesting new focus. Not every couple can work together, but they can and that’s exciting. They’re both super busy right now, so it’s not like they’re going at this with both barrels, but it is on the table."

Scarlett Johansson's Beauty Brand: The Outset

Source: MEGA Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have a four-year-old son.

In the meantime, Scarlett is hard at work developing new beauty and skincare products. She launched The Outset in March 2022, which includes a line of cleansers, moisturizers, serums and more. "I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all of those experiences were really wonderful," she told Vogue at the time. "I guess I always felt that I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns, and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me."

Source: MEGA Scarlett Johansson is the founder of The Outset.