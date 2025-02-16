Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are 'Mulling Over' Working on TV Show Together: It 'Would Be Ideal'
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost can’t get enough of each other!
According to an insider, the married couple — who tied the knot in 2020 — is hoping to work on a new TV show together.
“Colin is Scarlett’s biggest fan, and she has so much admiration for his talent, too,” the source said of the lovebirds. “He’s so funny, with such great timing. Working with him in Fly Me to the Moon was a total slam dunk. They weren’t sure how it would go, but they both loved it and are now saying they want to do more together.”
The SNL star, 42, had a small part in Fly Me to the Moon. After having such a great time filming together, they reportedly realized a new show might be the perfect way for them to become a dynamic duo in the workplace.
“In a lot of ways, something on TV would be ideal because they could shoot in New York and set their schedules around their home life. Right now, it’s still something they’re mulling over, but they are looking at pitches and coming up with their own ideas as well, it’s kind of given their relationship and interesting new focus,” the insider said of the celebs, who have property in both New York and L.A.
“Not every couple can work together, but they can and that’s exciting. They’re both super busy right now, so it’s not like they’re going at this with both barrels, but it is on the table,” the source concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Johansson, 40, and Jost complement each other both in the workplace and at home, as the blonde beauty gushed about their intimate nights together on Live with Kelly and Mark in November 2024.
“He’s also got his naughty side, you know. That’s why he keeps it interesting,” the Avengers alum quipped.
Co-host Mark Consuelos then asked about her husband’s new “boat,” to which Johansson teased, “That’s the naughty part I was talking about.”
“He bought the Staten Island ferry. It is, yep, still decommissioned,” she added.
The star then went into further detail about Jost’s strange purchase.
“This year, they had the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show on the Staten Island ferry. Fashion people are coming on the Staten Island ferry. I was like, ‘What’s happening with the bathrooms? Surely you renovated the bathrooms, right?’ and he was like ‘No, I don’t actually know how,’” Johansson explained. “It was a big success though, it was a huge success.”
“So, if anybody has a bar mitzvah they need to throw. Please go to rentaferry.com. It will really make our family happy,” she joked.
Life & Style reported on how Johansson and Jost hope to work on a TV show together soon.