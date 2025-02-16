Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are 'Mulling Over' Working on TV Show Together: It 'Would Be Ideal'

“Colin is Scarlett’s biggest fan, and she has so much admiration for his talent, too,” the source said of the lovebirds. “He’s so funny, with such great timing. Working with him in Fly Me to the Moon was a total slam dunk. They weren’t sure how it would go, but they both loved it and are now saying they want to do more together.”

The SNL star, 42, had a small part in Fly Me to the Moon. After having such a great time filming together, they reportedly realized a new show might be the perfect way for them to become a dynamic duo in the workplace.