NEWS Court Denies Scarlett Wactor's Bid to Unlock Late Son Johnny's iPhone Amid Emotional Battle Source: @scarlettwactor/INSTAGRAM Scarlett Wactor's plea to access her late son Johnny’s iPhone was denied by the court.

Scarlett Wactor's attempt to unlock her late son Johnny Wactor's iPhone and laptop was met with disappointment as a Los Angeles judge rejected her request. The ruling, reported by a news outlet, was issued on June 24 due to "insufficient urgency to grant relief."

Source: MEGA Johnny Wactor was a beloved actor, best known for his role on 'General Hospital' before his tragic death in 2024.

In a statement, Scarlett expressed uncertainty about her next steps, revealing a plan to consult her attorney about possibly filing a new request in court. She did not anticipate facing this level of difficulty, especially as the court-appointed administrator of her son’s estate. If she tries to reset the devices, she fears she will "lose all the things I want."

Johnny, a beloved alumnus of General Hospital, tragically passed away at 37 in May 2024. His ex-fiancée, Tessa Farrell, mourned his loss, reflecting, "He was so fun, such a bright soul," in a heartfelt TikTok video posted on May 27, just one day after Scarlett's setback.

Source: @tessafarrellxo/INSTAGRAM Tessa Farrell is an actress and Johnny Wactor's former fiancée.

In light of her struggles, Scarlett urges anyone with an Apple product to appoint a legacy contact to prevent their family from undergoing similar challenges. Earlier this month, Scarlett, who oversees Johnny's estate, disclosed her frustrations with Apple's procedures in accessing his devices. The tech giant insisted she needed a court order before they could assist her in uncovering the contents of Johnny's Apple laptop, desktop and iPhone.

Scarlett submitted a motion requesting the court to direct Apple to facilitate the recovery of her son's personal data, highlighting the emotional toll of the situation. She described her dealings with the company as "frustrating" and mentioned difficulties canceling some of his accounts.

Source: Alexander Andrews/Unsplash Apple told Scarlett Wactor a court order was needed to access Johnny's devices.

"I hope to find a bunch of good stuff on his phone and laptop," she shared. "I don’t want to erase [them]."

Recently, Scarlett attended the premiere of Johnny’s last film, Ciao, Mama, alongside his brother, Lance Wactor. When speaking to reporters, she expressed excitement about hearing her late son's voice and seeing him on screen once more.

Johnny's life was cut short on May 25, 2024, in Downtown L.A. He was murdered while attempting to fend off armed thieves targeting his vehicle after dining with his coworker, Anita Joy, at Level 8. Johnny was shot at the scene, and despite efforts from a security guard to perform CPR, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Source: MEGA Johnny Wactor died from a gunshot wound during an attempted car theft in Los Angeles on May 25, 2024.

Anita recounted the traumatic moment, recalling, "He forcefully tumbled back into my arms."

A reward was issued for information leading to his killers, ultimately resulting in the arrest of three members of the Florencia 13 gang, with a fourth person charged as an accessory. Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada faced formal charges for the murder, while Leonel Gutierrez was charged with attempted robbery and a firearm offense. Frank Olano received charges related to receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm as a felon.