Court Denies Scarlett Wactor's Bid to Unlock Late Son Johnny's iPhone Amid Emotional Battle
Scarlett Wactor's attempt to unlock her late son Johnny Wactor's iPhone and laptop was met with disappointment as a Los Angeles judge rejected her request.
The ruling, reported by a news outlet, was issued on June 24 due to "insufficient urgency to grant relief."
In a statement, Scarlett expressed uncertainty about her next steps, revealing a plan to consult her attorney about possibly filing a new request in court. She did not anticipate facing this level of difficulty, especially as the court-appointed administrator of her son’s estate.
If she tries to reset the devices, she fears she will "lose all the things I want."
Johnny, a beloved alumnus of General Hospital, tragically passed away at 37 in May 2024.
His ex-fiancée, Tessa Farrell, mourned his loss, reflecting, "He was so fun, such a bright soul," in a heartfelt TikTok video posted on May 27, just one day after Scarlett's setback.
In light of her struggles, Scarlett urges anyone with an Apple product to appoint a legacy contact to prevent their family from undergoing similar challenges.
Earlier this month, Scarlett, who oversees Johnny's estate, disclosed her frustrations with Apple's procedures in accessing his devices. The tech giant insisted she needed a court order before they could assist her in uncovering the contents of Johnny's Apple laptop, desktop and iPhone.
Scarlett submitted a motion requesting the court to direct Apple to facilitate the recovery of her son's personal data, highlighting the emotional toll of the situation. She described her dealings with the company as "frustrating" and mentioned difficulties canceling some of his accounts.
"I hope to find a bunch of good stuff on his phone and laptop," she shared. "I don’t want to erase [them]."
Recently, Scarlett attended the premiere of Johnny’s last film, Ciao, Mama, alongside his brother, Lance Wactor. When speaking to reporters, she expressed excitement about hearing her late son's voice and seeing him on screen once more.
Johnny's life was cut short on May 25, 2024, in Downtown L.A. He was murdered while attempting to fend off armed thieves targeting his vehicle after dining with his coworker, Anita Joy, at Level 8.
Johnny was shot at the scene, and despite efforts from a security guard to perform CPR, he later succumbed to his injuries.
Anita recounted the traumatic moment, recalling, "He forcefully tumbled back into my arms."
A reward was issued for information leading to his killers, ultimately resulting in the arrest of three members of the Florencia 13 gang, with a fourth person charged as an accessory.
Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada faced formal charges for the murder, while Leonel Gutierrez was charged with attempted robbery and a firearm offense. Frank Olano received charges related to receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Leonel pled guilty and received a four-year prison sentence, while Frank's charges were downgraded after he pleaded no contest, leading to a five-year sentence. The cases for Robert and Sergio remain ongoing, as the soap opera community continues to mourn the loss of Johnny and other beloved stars from their ranks.