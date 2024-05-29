Johnny Wactor's Mom Demands Ex-Fiancée Stop Clout-Chasing Off Actor's Death, Claims Pair Hadn't Spoken for Years

Johnny Wactor's mother, Scarlett, isn't sure her son's ex-fiancée, Tessa Farrell, is speaking out about the General Hospital star's death for the right reason.

After Tessa shared an emotional video to social media reacting to her former lover's murder, Scarlett was left a bit unsettled, as she accused The Madness Within actress of clout-chasing off of Johnny's death for attention while claiming the exes hadn't spoken in years prior to his untimely passing.