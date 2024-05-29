Johnny Wactor's Mom Demands Ex-Fiancée Stop Clout-Chasing Off Actor's Death, Claims Pair Hadn't Spoken for Years
Johnny Wactor's mother, Scarlett, isn't sure her son's ex-fiancée, Tessa Farrell, is speaking out about the General Hospital star's death for the right reason.
After Tessa shared an emotional video to social media reacting to her former lover's murder, Scarlett was left a bit unsettled, as she accused The Madness Within actress of clout-chasing off of Johnny's death for attention while claiming the exes hadn't spoken in years prior to his untimely passing.
While speaking to a news publication just days after her son was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles during a car robbery-gone-wrong, Scarlett insisted Johnny and Tessa had not been in touch for at least two to three years before his life was taken too soon.
Johnny's mom said the rest of his family has not kept in contact with Tessa either and doesn't seem to understand why her son's ex-fiancée feels the need to broadcast her sorrow across various social media platforms.
Scarlett's declaration comes after Tessa created an entire YouTube account just to re-post a video already shared to her Instagram and TikTok pages of herself sobbing over Johnny's death and begging for justice to be served.
As for the family's plans following their loved one's heartbreaking death, Scarlett revealed Johnny's body will be flown to South Carolina, where the rest of his relatives live. A memorial is set to be held both there and in Los Angeles, Calif.
Tension between Tessa and her ex-fiancé's family comes less than one week after the 37-year-old was shot and killed while shielding his female coworker from gunfire as three armed robbers tried to steal his car's catalytic converter over Memorial Day Weekend.
In a video shared Monday, May 27, Tessa sobbed hysterically over Johnny's death, as she pleaded for society to put an end to gun violence while telling the gunmen they shot "the wrong guy."
- 'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor's Ex-Fiancée Hysterically Cries as She Reacts to the 'Selfless' Actor's Untimely Death: Watch
- Johnny Wactor's Killer Remains at Large as LAPD Seeks Public's Help
- 'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor 'Put His Coworker Behind Him' to Protect Her While Actor Was Fatally Shot, Brother Reveals
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"So many lives are being lost and just us not being smart. We have to be smarter as a community," the actress insisted. "We have to stop being so mean to each other. Let’s love each other. Let’s not steal."
Tessa said the former flames "met in 2013" after the aspiring stars both "moved to Hollywood to pursue acting."
"We were friends at first and then kind of fell in love. It was really fiery, like too fiery. We brought out the best of each other and then also the darkest parts of each other. Our lives were both forever changed," she expressed.
Tessa added: "I'm so happy that he found sobriety after that relationship. I was able to guide him to AA and he was there for the rest of his life and sober and proud."
TMZ spoke to Scarlett about Tessa's social media videos.