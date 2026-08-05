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Scary Moment Bison Chases After Child at Yellowstone National Park Revealed

Photo of bison chasing after a child
Source: @ABC7Chicago/YouTube

A video is circulating online that depicts the frightening moment a wild bison chased after a child at Yellowstone National Park.

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Aug. 5 2026, Published 4:12 a.m. ET

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A video of a bison chasing after a child at Yellowstone National Park has been circulating online.

In the video shot by onlookers, a child could be seen crossing a makeshift walkway while a bison stood to the side. As soon as the child moved in front of the animal, it appeared to give chase, frightening people nearby.

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Source: @ABC7Chicago/YouTube

Video shows the scary moment a bison chases a child at Yellowstone National Park.

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A Bison Chased After a Child at Yellowstone National Park

Image of A woman could be seen quickly crossing the walkway as the bison slowly came closer to it at the beginning of the video.
Source: @ABC7Chicago/YouTube

A woman could be seen quickly crossing the walkway as the bison slowly came closer to it at the beginning of the video.

At the beginning of the video, a dark-coated bison could be seen approaching a makeshift walkway, while a woman dressed in a brown top and what appeared to be white shorts quickly walked across the path to safety.

After that, the bison slowly made its way closer and closer to the walkway while grazing on the grass.

The situation escalated when a family, including multiple children, made their way across the walkway, seemingly unaware of the danger that awaited them.

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Image of The Bison kept chasing the child while he ran for his life at Yellowstone National Park.
Source: @ABC7Chicago/YouTube

The Bison kept chasing the child while he ran for his life at Yellowstone National Park.

The bison suddenly changed its course and started approaching the group as they neared the animal.

This prompted a boy dressed in a white T-shirt and denim pants to start running across the bridge, while the animal immediately started chasing after him.

Although the bison appeared to slow down as the child quickly ran to safety, it eventually followed him in the direction he ran. Ultimately, the majestic animal disappeared into the shrubbery, with the child seemingly safe.

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The Incident Caused Terror Among the Onlookers

Image of Observers could be heard yelling in terror while the wild bison chased after the child.
Source: @ABC7Chicago/YouTube

Observers could be heard yelling in terror while the wild bison chased after the child.

Throughout the length of the video, people could be heard yelling at the family to “turn around” and “go back” the other way before they even got close to the wild animal.

However, they seemingly could not hear them due to the distance between them. While the incident unfolded, they kept chanting “no, no, no, no, no” in horror to no avail.

They also kept screaming “get away from him” and “move away from him” while witnessing the dangerous sequence in front of their eyes. However, whether it helped matters is unclear.

Image of People slammed the child's parents online for letting him get so close to the wild animal.
Source: @ABC7Chicago/YouTube

People slammed the child's parents online for letting him get so close to the wild animal.

People in YouTube comments also pointed out that the group should never have gotten so close to the large wild animal due to its unpredictable and often aggressive nature.

“So, you can't smack your child’s b— when they're bad, but you can let them walk up to a WILD bison? Someone call CPS,” one person wrote, seemingly indicating that the parents should have handled the situation before it escalated to that point.

“Yellowstone needs to do better to protect these animals. Animals shouldn't pay the ultimate price for human stupidity,” another person commented.

“Adults fail kids every day,” another person lamented.

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