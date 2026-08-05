Scary Moment Bison Chases After Child at Yellowstone National Park Revealed

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A video of a bison chasing after a child at Yellowstone National Park has been circulating online. In the video shot by onlookers, a child could be seen crossing a makeshift walkway while a bison stood to the side. As soon as the child moved in front of the animal, it appeared to give chase, frightening people nearby.

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Source: @ABC7Chicago/YouTube Video shows the scary moment a bison chases a child at Yellowstone National Park.

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A Bison Chased After a Child at Yellowstone National Park

Source: @ABC7Chicago/YouTube A woman could be seen quickly crossing the walkway as the bison slowly came closer to it at the beginning of the video.

At the beginning of the video, a dark-coated bison could be seen approaching a makeshift walkway, while a woman dressed in a brown top and what appeared to be white shorts quickly walked across the path to safety. After that, the bison slowly made its way closer and closer to the walkway while grazing on the grass. The situation escalated when a family, including multiple children, made their way across the walkway, seemingly unaware of the danger that awaited them.

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Source: @ABC7Chicago/YouTube The Bison kept chasing the child while he ran for his life at Yellowstone National Park.

The bison suddenly changed its course and started approaching the group as they neared the animal. This prompted a boy dressed in a white T-shirt and denim pants to start running across the bridge, while the animal immediately started chasing after him. Although the bison appeared to slow down as the child quickly ran to safety, it eventually followed him in the direction he ran. Ultimately, the majestic animal disappeared into the shrubbery, with the child seemingly safe.

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The Incident Caused Terror Among the Onlookers

Source: @ABC7Chicago/YouTube Observers could be heard yelling in terror while the wild bison chased after the child.

Throughout the length of the video, people could be heard yelling at the family to “turn around” and “go back” the other way before they even got close to the wild animal. However, they seemingly could not hear them due to the distance between them. While the incident unfolded, they kept chanting “no, no, no, no, no” in horror to no avail. They also kept screaming “get away from him” and “move away from him” while witnessing the dangerous sequence in front of their eyes. However, whether it helped matters is unclear.

Source: @ABC7Chicago/YouTube People slammed the child's parents online for letting him get so close to the wild animal.