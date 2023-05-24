Scentiment: The Rising Star in the Hotel Inspired Fragrance Industry, Redefining Luxury at Home
Scent is a powerful sense that has the ability to evoke strong emotions and memories. This is why many hotels invest in signature scents to create a unique and memorable experience for their guests. However, now consumers can bring the luxurious scents of some of the world's most iconic hotels into their homes with Scentiment's hotel-inspired fragrance oils and revolutionary cold air diffusers.
Scentiment, a leading fragrance company, has launched a new collection of fragrance oils inspired by some of the biggest hotels in the world. The collection includes fourteen different scents, each of which has been carefully crafted to evoke the essence of the hotel that inspired it.
The One inspired by 1 Hotel® is a fresh and invigorating scent that captures the essence of the eco-friendly and sustainable 1 Hotel. The fragrance features notes of oud wood, leather, and sandalwood, which come together to create a refreshing and calming aroma.
Day Dream inspired by Westin® is a soothing and relaxing scent that embodies the Westin's commitment to wellness and relaxation. The fragrance features notes of white tea, aloe vera, and jasmine, which create a calming and tranquil atmosphere.
Ocean Breeze inspired by Ritz Carlton® is a crisp and refreshing scent that captures the essence of the Ritz Carlton's coastal locations. The fragrance features notes of ocean bergamot, marine, and lemon, which come together to create a fresh and invigorating aroma.
Black Swan inspired by the EDITION® is a bold and sophisticated scent that captures the glamour and elegance of the EDITION hotel brand. The fragrance features notes of black fig, rose, and cedarwood, which come together to create a complex and luxurious aroma.
Only W inspired by W Hotels® is a vibrant and energetic scent that captures the essence of the W Hotels brand. The fragrance features notes of lily, lemon grass, and Bergamot which come together to create a refreshing and invigorating aroma.
Scentiment’s hotel-inspired fragrance oils have caused a big buzz in the fragrance industry, and for good reason. Not only do they allow consumers to bring the luxurious scents of some of the world's most iconic hotels into their homes, but they also do so with an innovative cold air diffuser that ensures a consistent and long-lasting fragrance experience.
Scentiment’s fragrance oils are easy to use. Simply pour the oil into the bottle that comes with the cold air diffuser, and let the fragrance fill your home. The fragrance oils are also long-lasting, ensuring that your home smells fresh and luxurious for hours on end.
In conclusion, the Scentiment hotel-inspired fragrance oils and cold air diffuser are a must-have for anyone who wants to bring the luxurious scents of some of the world's most iconic hotels into their homes. With five distinct scents to choose from, there is a fragrance for every taste and preference. So why not indulge in a little luxury and transform your home into a five-star hotel today?