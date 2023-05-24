Scentiment: The Rising Star in the Hotel Inspired Fragrance Industry, Redefining Luxury at Home

Scentiment, a leading fragrance company, has launched a new collection of fragrance oils inspired by some of the biggest hotels in the world. The collection includes fourteen different scents, each of which has been carefully crafted to evoke the essence of the hotel that inspired it.

The One inspired by 1 Hotel® is a fresh and invigorating scent that captures the essence of the eco-friendly and sustainable 1 Hotel. The fragrance features notes of oud wood, leather, and sandalwood, which come together to create a refreshing and calming aroma.

Day Dream inspired by Westin® is a soothing and relaxing scent that embodies the Westin's commitment to wellness and relaxation. The fragrance features notes of white tea, aloe vera, and jasmine, which create a calming and tranquil atmosphere.

Ocean Breeze inspired by Ritz Carlton® is a crisp and refreshing scent that captures the essence of the Ritz Carlton's coastal locations. The fragrance features notes of ocean bergamot, marine, and lemon, which come together to create a fresh and invigorating aroma.