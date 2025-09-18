or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Reality Tv > Scheana Shay
REALITY TV NEWS

Scheana Shay Defends Gretchen Rossi After Getting Dragged Into Her 'RHOC' Drama: 'She Doesn't Lie'

Composite photo of Scheana Shay and Gretchen Rossi
Source: MEGA; Bravo

Scheana Shay denied repeating a rumor about Gretchen Rossi.

Sept. 18 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Scheana Shay is setting the record straight after she was dragged into Katie Ginella and Gretchen Rossi's Season 19 drama.

On the first half of this season of RHOC, Ginella insisted Rossi told her she was roofied and had to go to the hospital after the infamous “Naked Wasted” episode of RHOC during Season 4. Rossi denied ever having said this to Ginella.

Scheana Shay Said She'd 'Never Heard' Anything Related to Gretchen Rossi Being Roofied

Photo of Scheana Shay
Source: MEGA

Scheana Shay said Gretchen Rossi never said she was roofied to Katie Ginella.

Earlier this month on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod,” the former and Ginella discussed the accusations that Ginella told journalist KiKi Monique about a rumor involving Rossi.

Ginella was also accused of telling the rumor to Monique, who co-hosts a SiriusXM Radio Andy show with Dorinda Medley. Monique ended up making an appearance on RHOC and told Rossi Ginella had told her the gossip.

Mellencamp insisted it was Shay who spread the hearsay.

“The truth is with Gretchen. Gretchen never said this to Katie,” Shay claimed in a new interview, attempting to clear up the drama. “So now for Katie to go on ‘Two Ts in a Pod,’ and go, ‘Well I heard Scheana heard this from Gretchen and told KiKi,’ I’m like, I’ve never … never heard any of this at all.”

Scheana Shay Believes She 'Would've Heard' the Roofie Story by Now

Photo of Scheana Shay
Source: MEGA

Scheana Shay said Gretchen Rossi has 'never said' she was roofied.

“Gretchen has never said this,” she added. “I’ve been friends with her for over 15 years. I think I would’ve heard this story by now, and now they’re just spreading lies about me and I have an issue with that that I address on my podcast on Friday.”

Shay also said she reached out to multiple RHOC cast members, which is why she believes Judge is behind this.

“Are we shocked by that?” she asked. “I think her and Katie are canoodling behind the scenes and trying to deflect from Katie being a pathological liar. One thing I know about Gretchen is she doesn’t lie.”

A Blogger Previously Accused Katie Ginella of Lying

Photo of Katie Ginella
Source: Bravo

A blogger previously accused Katie Ginella of lying.

As OK! previously reported, a woman named Christina Huber, known on social media as “The Bravo Babe,” called out Ginella for allegedly lying.

In the premiere episode, Ginella denied talking to Huber, which she took issue with, insisting she “did in fact call” her.

Huber provided screenshots to OK!, proving Ginella had indeed phoned her through Instsagram DMs.

A Blogger Wanted to 'Expose' the 'Truth' About Katie Ginella's Lie

Photo of Katie Ginella
Source: Bravo

A blogger said Katie Ginella lied 'on national television.'

“I was in shock and so disappointed that when confronted in the premiere, she lied,” she said. “Lying in her confessional on national television, knowing the screenshots are there, is bizarre. How disrespectful to the producers as well.”

“She AND her husband Matt [Ginella] called me while sitting next to each other,” Huber reiterated. “In the full episode, at the end, it’s a cliffhanger and she refuses to pull out her phone to show our messages, so here I am to expose them as truth!”

