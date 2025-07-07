Katie Ginella Caught 'Lying' in 'RHOC' Season 19 Premiere as Bravo Blogger 'Exposes the Truth' About What Really Happened
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 will premiere on July 10, and a blogger who is involved in a controversial storyline on the first episode exclusively spoke to OK! about drama with Katie Ginella.
A woman named Christina Huber, who is known on social media as “The Bravo Babe,” dished Ginella “did in fact call me to tell me Tamra [Judge] was evil and if I needed any help or guidance, she was there for me.” (Ginella denies this.)
'Back-and-Forth' Conversations
Huber provided a screenshot to OK! from her Instagram DMs, showing an audio call was initiated by Ginella at 6:20 p.m., which wrapped up two minutes later.
“Furthermore, she implicated Tamra’s assistant as someone whom she suspected of running the troll accounts,” Huber added. “I never showed anyone or told anyone that she also tried to bring in someone close to Tamra for drama.” Huber insisted she spoke with Ginella for “well over a year” and they had “back-and-forth” conversations.
'She Lied'
“I was in shock and so disappointed that when confronted in the premiere, she lied,” she elaborated. “Lying in her confessional on national television, knowing the screenshots are there, is bizarre. How disrespectful to the producers as well.” “She AND her husband Matt [Ginella] called me while sitting next to each other,” Huber reiterated. “In the full episode, at the end, it’s a cliffhanger and she refuses to pull out her phone to show our messages, so here I am to expose them as truth!”
Judge declined to comment on the story to OK!.
'A Really Hard Season'
An insider previously came forward to share Katie had been called out while filming Season 19.
“It’s been a really hard season for Katie and the women have thrown some wild accusations against her,” a source dished to OK! in April. “She’s been called a liar, but she’s 100 percent held her own and not relented.”
While others may have decided to give up, the insider insisted Katie persevered amid the adversity.
“There’s been times she wanted to throw in the towel, but even those who don’t like her have to give her credit — she’s stuck it out and shown she is relentless,” they added.
Tamra Judge Quit 'RHOC'
Meanwhile, Katie’s costar Tamra Judge quit the series during taping on March 9.
“It was a long run,” Tamra wrote on her Instagram Story. “When life gives you real problems, this reality s--- doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out.”
When @tasteof_reality on Instagram shared her story and asked followers, “Is Tamra quitting??” Tamra responded, “Yes!!!”
“I think I just hit a wall,” she said regarding quitting on the March 12 episode of her “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast. “There’s so much going on in my life and it’s just I don’t know... I feel like I’m gonna be in a full depressed mode.”
One week after departing the show, Tamra was spotted filming again and officially returned to the Bravo series.