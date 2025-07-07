Katie Ginella Caught 'Lying' in 'RHOC' Season 19 Premiere as Bravo Blogger 'Exposes the Truth' About What Really Happened

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 will premiere on July 10, and a blogger who is involved in a controversial storyline on the first episode exclusively spoke to OK! about drama with Katie Ginella.

A woman named Christina Huber, who is known on social media as “The Bravo Babe,” dished Ginella “did in fact call me to tell me Tamra [Judge] was evil and if I needed any help or guidance, she was there for me.” (Ginella denies this.)