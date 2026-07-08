Sci-Fi Bombshell Melody Anderson, 70, Looks Unrecognizable While Grocery Shopping in Los Angeles: Photos

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Melody Anderson, a famed 1980s sci-fi queen, looked unrecognizable while out shopping for groceries. Anderson, 70, was spotted shopping at the organic health food store Sprouts in Los Angeles on Monday, July 6. The retired actress wore a knit gray V-neck, gray leggings and carried a simple black purse. She had no makeup on and her signature blonde hair was pulled back. In one shot, she was spotted hugging an unidentified woman in front of the store.

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Source: MEGA Melody Anderson wore a knitted gray top and matching gray leggings.

Anderson rose to stardom as Dale Arden in the 1980 film Flash Gordon. Her character in the iconic cult-classic was a courageous travel agent turned galactic warrior. The 80s bombshell was an instant hit as she graced the film in iconic space suits and with irreplaceable flair. The star-studded cast also featured Sam J. Jones as the titular character, Max von Sydow and Ornella Muti.

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Source: MEGA Melody Anderson rose to stardom in the 1980s for her role in 'Flash Gordon.'

Almost 50 years later, Anderson frequently makes appearances to meet fans and chat about her iconic character at Comic Con conventions across the country. She spoke with Mad Bros. Media in May to discuss her legacy as a woman in sci-fi films, especially in light of Flash Gordon's 45th anniversary last year. "When you're an actor and you do a job, you have no idea what's going to happen, you go on to the next," she said. "And here I am 45 years later... and we still have people who want our autographs, who want to talk about the movie. It's intergenerational."

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Source: MEGA Melody Anderson is also known for starring in 'Firewalker' with Chuck Norris.

"I had no idea it was going to be a big hit," Anderson added. Anderson went on to be cast in Firewalker alongside Chuck Norris and Louis Gossett, Jr. in 1986, in which she played Patricia Goodwin. Her character, a gorgeous, seemingly psychic woman, claimed to have possession of a treasure map and led her co-stars on a wild adventure.

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Source: MEGA Melody Anderson had 'no idea' 'Flash Gordon' would be a big hit.

Her other film credits included Dead & Buried, The Boy in Blue with Nicholas Cage and Speed Zone. The actress also had several notable television roles, including a long-running character in the popular soap opera All My Children. She was the female lead on Manimal, guest-starred on Murder She Wrote and had recurring roles on St. Elsewhere and Jake and the Fatman.

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Source: MEGA Melody Anderson had many notable costars including Jeff Goldblum, Fay Dunaway and Nicholas Cage.

She earned the coveted role of Marilyn Monroe in the made-for-television movie Marilyn & Bobby: Her Final Affair. Anderson also starred in several other made-for-TV films, including Policewoman Centerfold, Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter with Jeff Goldblum and Beverly Hills Madam with Faye Dunaway. She starred on screen for almost two decades but ultimately stepped away from the industry for good in the mid-1990s.

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Source: MEGA Melody Anderson became a licensed therapist and social worker.

After she departed from the world of Hollywood glitz and glamour, Anderson became a licensed therapist and social worker in New York and California. "My great joy is my therapy practice," she said. "Because I get to help people and ease their suffering. I get to keep learning all the time because there's new stuff coming in all the time on how to ease people's suffering and give them support." "It's very rewarding when I see someone go from a place of darkness and hopelessness and find their own inner light and find a life of possibilities," she added.

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Source: Universal Pictures Melody Anderson has said she is grateful for her role in 'Flash Gordon.'