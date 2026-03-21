Chuck Norris Discovered He Had a Love Child From an Affair During His First Marriage: 'Nearly Had My Breath Knocked Out of Me'

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Chuck Norris learned he had a secret love child as a result of an affair back in 1991. The martial arts actor — who died on March 19 at the age of 86 — cheated on his first wife, Dianne Holechek, with an anonymous woman and the liaison produced a daughter named Dina.

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Chuck Norris' Secret Daughter Was Born in 1964

Source: @chucknorris/Facebook Chuck Norris' daughter Dina was born in 1964

Dina, 62, was born in 1964 and she reached out to the Walker, Texas Ranger actor in the early '90s. “I was going through my mail at home and I see this letter and I open it up,” Chuck said in a 2004 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s from Dina … and she says, ‘I’m your daughter from a past experience,’ and she said, ‘I found out you were my father when I was 16, but my mother said you were married and we shouldn’t interfere with your family,'" he recalled.

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Source: @chucknorris/Facebook Chuck Norris was the father of five children.

That same year, he published his memoir Against All Odds: My Story where he looked back on meeting Dina for the very first time at his mother's home. “I walked into the living room and nearly had my breath knocked out of me,” Chuck wrote. “There, standing before me, was a beautiful young lady. I was stunned, but the moment I saw her, I knew. I didn’t need DNA or blood tests; there was no doubt in my mind that she was my daughter.” He then broke down in tears after meeting her and they hugged, feeling “as if I had known her all of her life.”

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Source: MEGA Chuck Norris tied the knot with Gena O'Kelley in 1998.

Since their first encounter, the United States Air Force veteran and Dina remained tight. “I am blessed to have her as my daughter,” he added in his book. ‘Certainly, I know now that God does not condone premarital or extramarital sexual relationships. But I’ve also discovered that there is no such thing as an ‘illegitimate child.'” “Every baby is legitimate in God’s eyes; every child is precious in his sight," Chuck said.

Chuck Norris Was Married Twice

Source: MEGA Chuck Norris and Gena O'Kelley were the parents to fraternal twins Dakota and Danilee.