Chuck Norris Discovered He Had a Love Child From an Affair During His First Marriage: 'Nearly Had My Breath Knocked Out of Me'
March 21 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
Chuck Norris learned he had a secret love child as a result of an affair back in 1991.
The martial arts actor — who died on March 19 at the age of 86 — cheated on his first wife, Dianne Holechek, with an anonymous woman and the liaison produced a daughter named Dina.
Chuck Norris' Secret Daughter Was Born in 1964
Dina, 62, was born in 1964 and she reached out to the Walker, Texas Ranger actor in the early '90s.
“I was going through my mail at home and I see this letter and I open it up,” Chuck said in a 2004 interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“It’s from Dina … and she says, ‘I’m your daughter from a past experience,’ and she said, ‘I found out you were my father when I was 16, but my mother said you were married and we shouldn’t interfere with your family,'" he recalled.
That same year, he published his memoir Against All Odds: My Story where he looked back on meeting Dina for the very first time at his mother's home.
“I walked into the living room and nearly had my breath knocked out of me,” Chuck wrote. “There, standing before me, was a beautiful young lady. I was stunned, but the moment I saw her, I knew. I didn’t need DNA or blood tests; there was no doubt in my mind that she was my daughter.”
He then broke down in tears after meeting her and they hugged, feeling “as if I had known her all of her life.”
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Since their first encounter, the United States Air Force veteran and Dina remained tight. “I am blessed to have her as my daughter,” he added in his book. ‘Certainly, I know now that God does not condone premarital or extramarital sexual relationships. But I’ve also discovered that there is no such thing as an ‘illegitimate child.'”
“Every baby is legitimate in God’s eyes; every child is precious in his sight," Chuck said.
Chuck Norris Was Married Twice
Chuck married Dianne in 1958 and they stayed together until their divorce in 1989. They had two sons, Mike, 63, and Eric, 60.
In 1998, he tied the knot with Gena O'Kelley and they shared fraternal twins, Dakota and Danilee, 24.
The late action star died after he was rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency in Hawaii. "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," a statement read on social media.
"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," the message continued.