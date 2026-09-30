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Scooter Braun Films Sydney Sweeney Wakeboarding as Romance Heats Up: Watch

Photo of Scooter Braun filmed Sydney Sweeney wakeboarding amid romance.
Source: @SYDNEY_SWEENEY/INSTAGRAM; @SCOOTERBRAUN/INSTAGRAM

Scooter Braun filmed Sydney Sweeney wakeboarding amid their romance.

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Sept. 30 2026, Published 7:17 a.m. ET

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Scooter Braun, 45, is a proud boyfriend to girlfriend Sydney Sweeney.

The record executive posted an impressive new video of the actress, 29, wakeboarding on Instagram, showing off her athletic prowess amid jaw-dropping nature.

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Sydney Sweeney Wakeboarded Her Way to Glory

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Photo of Scooter Braun posted his girlfriend wakeboarding.
Source: @SCOOTERBRAUN/INSTAGRAM

Scooter Braun posted his girlfriend wakeboarding.

Braun's video showed the White Lotus star surfing behind a boat like a pro, looking the picture of athleticism.

Sweeney dabbled in the water sport on what looks like a lake against the backdrop of gorgeous red rocks.

The controversial businessman set the video to "By The Water" by The Walters, writing, "@sydney_sweeney 🥵"

The star commented, "❤️."

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Commenters All Said the Same Thing

Photo of Commenters said Sweeney is an athlete.
Source: @SCOOTERBRAUN/INSTAGRAM

Commenters said Sweeney is an athlete.

The comments section was full of people pointing out how athletic Sweeney truly is — following her recent sports betting ad controversy.

"So she IS an athlete. Y’all are just mad bc she’s hot," one person wrote.

"Looks like an athlete to me 🤷🏻‍♀️," added another.

"Sorry she IS an athlete," said someone else.

"So we had to endure 36 hours of 'this is women’s sports' videos just for homegirl to come back doing THISSSS?!" another fan wanted to know.

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Source: @SCOOTERBRAUN/INSTAGRAM
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Sydney Sweeney's Sporting Controversy

image of Sydney Sweeney set off haters with her Novig ad.
Source: NOVIG/MEGA

Sydney Sweeney set off haters with her Novig ad.

Earlier this month, the Anyone But You actress starred in a new ad campaign for sports prediction market company Novig, appearing either fully n--- with her body strategically covered by footballs and other sporting equipment, or dressed in underwear or a sports jersey. The tongue-in-cheek campaign leaned into Sweeney's s-- appeal, with the actress repeatedly insisting viewers should be thinking about nothing but "sports, sports, sports" as the provocative visuals suggested otherwise.

Female athletes were incensed by the ad, with former Olympian Ariarne Titmus writing on Instagram Stories, "I can’t describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this. Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who had dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every women who enjoys sports for what it really is — teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellent, unity. How do we live in a world where monetizing a women’s body and sexualizing women’s sport is still a thing?"

The ad also kicked off a social media trend in which athletes showed their followers what women's sports "really" looked like.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Relationship Timeline

Photo of Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney have been dating for over a year.
Source: @SYDNEY_SWEENEY/INSTAGRAM

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney have been dating for over a year.

Sweeney and Braun have been dating since mid-2025, per Billboard.

Since then, they've been posting each other all over social media as they enjoy romantic adventures in New York, California and Australia.

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