Sydney Sweeney Goes Fully Naked in Cheeky Sports Betting Campaign: Watch

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Sydney Sweeney left little to the imagination in a new sports betting ad. The actress, 28, stripped down totally naked for a jaw-dropping Novig promotion released on Wednesday, September 9. "Think you know sports? Prove it," she said in the intro, pushing her cleavage up with a set of footballs. "Novig is just sports." In another shot, the actress sat bare on top of a basketball hoop, with only her hair covering her chest as she spun a basketball on her finger.

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'Just Sports'

Source: NOVIG Sydney Sweeney mimed different sports with nothing under the equipment.

"So they wanted to show just sports," she added, joking about her nudity. The blonde bombshell continued to demonstrate which sports customers could trade on by gearing up for each athletic activity with practically nothing on under her equipment. The Euphoria star stood bare-chested with only underwear covering her bottom half as she blocked a hockey net, swung a golf club and hit a tennis ball. She even crouched in the nude, sporting only shoulder pads and a helmet while covering her crotch with a football.

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Source: NOVIG Sydney Sweeney advertised the sports-only betting website.

"You can't trade this. I just look good here," she added while lounging topless on a billiards table. "No betting on wars or deaths and no politics," she continued as she balanced a soccer ball on her feet and lay naked. "Just you, your takes and sports." The actress enticingly sauntered away from the camera and covered her chest with one arm as a conclusion to the jaw-dropping commercial.

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How Did Fans React?

Source: NOVIG Commenters drooled over Sydney Sweeney's ad.

Commenters under the promotional video couldn't contain their excitement at Sweeney's latest stripped-down video, with dozens chiming in to sing her praises. "She’s got the whole internet malfunctioning... AGAINNNN," one person gushed. "Dude, I am f------ in love with this girl," another chimed in, with a third adding, "Incredible advert." "She definitely understands marketing," a fourth noted. "We love you. Keep being you. Thank you," a fifth gushed. "God bless you."

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to controversial ads.