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Sydney Sweeney Goes Fully Naked in Cheeky Sports Betting Campaign: Watch

Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA,@SYDNEY_SWEENEY / INSTAGRAM

Sydney Sweeney wore nothing in her new ad.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney left little to the imagination in a new sports betting ad.

The actress, 28, stripped down totally naked for a jaw-dropping Novig promotion released on Wednesday, September 9.

"Think you know sports? Prove it," she said in the intro, pushing her cleavage up with a set of footballs. "Novig is just sports."

In another shot, the actress sat bare on top of a basketball hoop, with only her hair covering her chest as she spun a basketball on her finger.

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Source: @NOVIG/INSTAGRAM

Sydney Sweeney stripped down for a racy sports betting ad.

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'Just Sports'

Sydney Sweeney
Source: NOVIG

Sydney Sweeney mimed different sports with nothing under the equipment.

"So they wanted to show just sports," she added, joking about her nudity.

The blonde bombshell continued to demonstrate which sports customers could trade on by gearing up for each athletic activity with practically nothing on under her equipment.

The Euphoria star stood bare-chested with only underwear covering her bottom half as she blocked a hockey net, swung a golf club and hit a tennis ball.

She even crouched in the nude, sporting only shoulder pads and a helmet while covering her crotch with a football.

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Sydney Sweeney
Source: NOVIG

Sydney Sweeney advertised the sports-only betting website.

"You can't trade this. I just look good here," she added while lounging topless on a billiards table.

"No betting on wars or deaths and no politics," she continued as she balanced a soccer ball on her feet and lay naked. "Just you, your takes and sports."

The actress enticingly sauntered away from the camera and covered her chest with one arm as a conclusion to the jaw-dropping commercial.

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How Did Fans React?

Sydney Sweeney
Source: NOVIG

Commenters drooled over Sydney Sweeney's ad.

Commenters under the promotional video couldn't contain their excitement at Sweeney's latest stripped-down video, with dozens chiming in to sing her praises.

"She’s got the whole internet malfunctioning... AGAINNNN," one person gushed.

"Dude, I am f------ in love with this girl," another chimed in, with a third adding, "Incredible advert."

"She definitely understands marketing," a fourth noted.

"We love you. Keep being you. Thank you," a fifth gushed. "God bless you."

Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to controversial ads.

This isn't the first time the star has found herself in a suggestive ad, as she starred in a Dr. Sasquatch soap commercial that promised bars made with her bathwater in 2024. In 2025, her seductive American Eagle promotion for "great jeans" sparked debate.

The actress chose to add Novig's cheeky campaign to her resume because she thought it was a "fun" idea, one outlet reported.

"The concept is simple: cut through the noise and put the focus entirely on sports,” she explained. “The campaign brings that idea to life with confidence, humor and a playful edge."

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