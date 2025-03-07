or
Scott Disick 'Likes' Kim Kardashian's Racy Bikini Photos Amid Flirty Relationship With Khloé

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick 'liked' racy photos Kim Kardashian posted.

By:

March 7 2025, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

Scott Disick may be separated from Kourtney Kardashian, but he recently engaged with her sister Kim’s provocative photos.

Photos of Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared new bikini photos for her SKIMS swimwear collab.

Kim took to Instagram to share pics from her new swimwear collection she launched with SKIMS, writing, “JUST DROPPED: NEW SWIM SHOP. The wait's over — the s------- swim under the sun is back and bolder than ever.”

Soon after the pics were shared, fans noticed Scott hit the "like" button.

Scott has been flirty with Khloé Kardashian in the past, something he addressed on her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast.

Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick has been flirty with Khloé Kardashian in the past.

“F--- yeah,” Scott responded jokingly when the Strong Looks Better Naked author mentioned fans continue to ask if they’d ever hooked up, admitting they never have.

"I don't think it has any truth [to it], so they just run with anything,” Scott said at the time. “Just like, 'Oh look at their relationship, they’re close,' boom. Let's just say something ridiculous. And then people with us, because we get along well, people are like, 'They're soulmates!'"

Scott noted people assume they’re “soulmates” due to them getting along so well.

Scott Disick

Photo of Scott Disick
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick noted people assume he and Khloé Kardashian are soulmates.

"I have kids with her sister!” he continued. “I obviously say a lot of gross things that are too much but that’s who I am. Obviously I am not serious. The fact that people think that is psychotic, but I guess if I was watching the show and wanting entertainment, I guess I would jump to those conclusions, too. It would be pretty crazy but totally fine in two weeks — like after two weeks of annihilation, it worked. It’s psychotic though," the social media star, 41, added.

Scott also made it clear he was “not trying to offend anyone" with his comments about the mom-of-two.

Khloé added the stories about them are “nasty" and “wild,” and if they ever did get together, they would “be annihilated” for it.

Still, Scott is “extremely protective of Khloé," an insider dished.

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared racy pics to her social media page.

“If anyone says a word against her he’s ready to do battle and he is also very flirtatious with her,” they continued. “Whatever they have going on it’s very far from the typical relationship an ex-sister-and-brother-in-law have.”

The source shared they might deny being attracted to one another, but specifically said they’re “too close for comfort," adding that Kris Jenner would “never pressure them to get together” but has “made it known” she’d support them “if they ever wanted to give it a shot.”

