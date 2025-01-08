or
Scott Disick Admits He Says a Lot of 'Gross Things' to Khloé Kardashian: 'That's Who I Am'

Fans love Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian's banter!

Jan. 8 2025, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Fans love Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian's banter, but they cleared the air on where they actually stand today.

"Because we get along well, they’re like, ‘You’re soulmates.’ I have kids with her sister! I obviously say a lot of gross things that are too much but that’s who I am. Obviously I am not serious. The fact that people think that is psychotic, but I guess if I was watching the show and wanting entertainment, I guess I would jump to those conclusions, too. It would be pretty crazy but totally fine in two weeks — like after two weeks of annihilation, it worked. It’s psychotic though," the social media star, 41, said on the Wednesday, January 8, episode of Kardashian's podcast "Khloé in Wonder Land."

"I'm not trying to offend anyone," he continued.

Scott Disick admitted he says 'gross' things to Khloé Kardashian.

As OK! previously reported, Disick, who dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off for many years, is known to post flirty comments to the Good American co-founder.

During an episode of The Kardashians, the dad-of-three made some suggestive comments to Khloé, who wore a SKIMS nipple bra.

Scott Disick was previously with Kourtney Kardashian.

"Those things look good," he told the mom-of-two.

Later in the conversation, Kris Jenner, 68, also noticed Kardashian's chest, asking, "Is that the nipple bra?"

"I just said that!" the Talentless founder replied.

"I just, I mean, you can’t stop looking," admitted the matriarch, to which Scott added, "I mean, I look no matter what."

Scott Disick is still close with Khloé Kardashian.

An insider previously said the two know their quips "gets people talking and gets more eyes on the show."

"It happens when there are no cameras around, too. They like to flirt," the source added. "They know it drives Kourtney nuts and is a great story line. They think it’s quite funny and love playing around with it just for the sheer shock value."

Scott Disick was the first guest on Khloé Kardashian's podcast.

During the podcast, Scott praised Khloé and said he would do "anything" for her, especially appearing on her podcast since he typically avoids interviews.

"The last thing I want to be asked is about our family and maybe I answer something a little bit weird and I have 87 people writing me on the group chat, like, 'How can you say this or that?' Imagine if they were like, 'Is Kris Jenner really like she's like in real life?' And I'm like, 'She's lovely.' And they're like, 'So, you don't think she's lovely?' I don't want that," he explained.

