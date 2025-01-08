Scott Disick Admits He Says a Lot of 'Gross Things' to Khloé Kardashian: 'That's Who I Am'

Fans love Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian's banter, but they cleared the air on where they actually stand today.

"Because we get along well, they’re like, ‘You’re soulmates.’ I have kids with her sister! I obviously say a lot of gross things that are too much but that’s who I am. Obviously I am not serious. The fact that people think that is psychotic, but I guess if I was watching the show and wanting entertainment, I guess I would jump to those conclusions, too. It would be pretty crazy but totally fine in two weeks — like after two weeks of annihilation, it worked. It’s psychotic though," the social media star, 41, said on the Wednesday, January 8, episode of Kardashian's podcast "Khloé in Wonder Land."

"I'm not trying to offend anyone," he continued.