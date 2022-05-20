On The Outs! Scott Disick Not Present At Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding: Source
Round three of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrating their forever love for each other is right around the corner, but Scott Disick won't have to pack his bags for the occasion — because he apparently won't be attending the lavish event!
The loved up pair — who legally wed in a private courthouse ceremony on Sunday, May 15, in Santa Barbara one month after their drunken impromptu nuptials in Sin City sans a wedding license — will be celebrating once again this weekend with a super intimate ceremony in Italy.
Having rented out an Italian castle, Kourtney and Travis invited the reality star's sisters, mom Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, as well as the Poosh founder's three kids she shares with Scott, an insider spilled to TMZ. On the Blink-182 drummer's side, his children, close friends and bandmates will be in attendance.
All in all, it sounds like it'll be a family affair — which may leave Scott feeling even more on the outs of the famous family. (The Talentless founder has been very vocal about feeling left out of family's get togethers ever since Kourtney and Travis linked up last year.)
However, it may be for the best that Scott won't be at their nuptials given he's not even a fan of filming The Kardashians with the PDA couple, who is far from shy about flaunting their love for each other. “He turns away any time he’s around them and they’re making out," an insider said of Scott watching Kourtney and Travis.
And if there's one thing that'll be guaranteed about the couple's wedding weekend, it's that there will be a lot of the couple locking lips and publicly showing off their love.
According to the publication, the ceremony will take place at Castello Brown, a castle on top of a hill, which has been swarmed with decorators and security. The entire celebration will span four days, with the lovebirds having rented out the entire castle so guests scan enjoy the remarkable views from anywhere on the property.
For their pals who won't be in Italy with them this weekend, they'll get to celebrate with the newlyweds back in L.A., as an insider spilled that the famous pair is planning on having another reception with more friends back in the sunny state in the near future.