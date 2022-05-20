On The Outs! Scott Disick Not Present At Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding: Source

Round three of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrating their forever love for each other is right around the corner, but Scott Disick won't have to pack his bags for the occasion — because he apparently won't be attending the lavish event!

The loved up pair — who legally wed in a private courthouse ceremony on Sunday, May 15, in Santa Barbara one month after their drunken impromptu nuptials in Sin City sans a wedding license — will be celebrating once again this weekend with a super intimate ceremony in Italy.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN UNDER FIRE FOR NOT INVITING HER THREE CHILDREN TO OFFICIAL WEDDING WITH TRAVIS BARKER