ENTERTAINMENT Scott Porter Reveals 'Hart of Dixie' Cast Doesn't Receive Residuals Source: Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis/YouTube Scott Porter discussed not receiving residuals from 'Hart of Dixie' despite the show’s international popularity on Netflix. OK! Staff Aug. 31 2025, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Scott Porter got candid about his time on The CW's Hart of Dixie, notably revealing whether he still receives residuals from the hit series. In an interview with YouTuber Joe Vulpis on Sunday, August 10, Porter confirmed, "No, we don't." The 46-year-old actor noted that although Hart of Dixie found a wider international audience through Netflix, the residuals were still lacking. "That's the other thing — Hart of Dixie had a wide reach internationally because of Netflix, which Friday Night Lights never really did," he explained.

Source: Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis/YouTube Scott Porter compared Hart of Dixie's legacy to 'Friday Night Lights' and 'Ginny & Georgia.'

Despite Hart of Dixie's surge in popularity, Porter pointed out that the series didn't attract a massive viewership when it aired. "I think our peak [on Hart of Dixie] was like 1.3 million viewers like ever. People have come to find that show and they will rewatch it like you watch Friends. Because it's just easy," he said. "It's easy to watch and that's a show I'm really, really proud to have been a part of. Streaming helped in the reach of that show but I don't know that as many people find it for the first time." While Hart of Dixie charmed fans with its love triangles and southern flair, Porter compared its legacy to that of Friday Night Lights. "Friday Night Lights is passed down. I feel like Hart of Dixie is a moment in time. But Ginny & Georgia is an actual certified hit. The minutes watched of this show is in the billions — and I've never been a part of something that big."

Source: Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis/YouTube Scott Porter discussed his roles in 'Friday Night Lights' and 'Hart of Dixie' on Joe Vulpis' podcast.

Before landing the role of Paul on Ginny & Georgia, Porter rose to fame as George Tucker in Hart of Dixie, where he navigated a complex love triangle with Zoe (Rachel Bilson) and Lemon (Jaime King). Reflecting on George's character, Porter joked, "George was a mess — especially relationship-wise. He was bouncing all over the place. He wasn't sure what he was looking for."

Source: Mega George Tucker was a 'mess,' Scott Porter said of his prior character.

Regarding a potential casting of Bilson as a love interest for his character in the Netflix series, Porter cautioned, "I think Paul is in such a place where he can't even think about a relationship right now. Just the tumult that he has been through — just the high dryer cycle he's been tumbling through right now." He added that Paul's focus is on personal growth rather than romance: "His head is spinning and his career is on the line. I think Paul is going to focus up a little bit. I don't think he's going to have the ability, the heart or the brain power to be able to forge a new relationship."

Source: Netflix Scott Porter hopes to see 'Hart of Dixie' costars guest star on 'Ginny & Georgia.'

Supportive of his Hart of Dixie costars, Porter expressed his hope to see them make guest appearances on Ginny & Georgia. Wilson Bethel, who played Wade Kinsella, echoed his enthusiasm about joining Porter again. "If they're there for it, I'm there for it. I love Scott so sign me up for working with him more," he said.

Source: Mega Scott Porter praised his friendships with Rachel Bilson and Wilson Bethel.