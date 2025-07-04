or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Netflix
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Ginny & Georgia's Scott Porter Believes Paul Is 'Owed' an Apology From Georgia After Dramatic Season 3 Clash

Photo of Scott Porter and Brianne Howey
Source: Netflix

Scott Porter reflected on Paul’s regrets and Georgia’s deception after their dramatic Season 3 clash.

By:

July 4 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ginny & Georgia star Scott Porter weighed in on the complicated emotional fallout between Paul and Georgia, following the explosive events of Season 3.

Porter, who plays Georgia’s husband, Mayor Paul Randolph, revealed what might be next for his character and why reconciliation in the Netflix series may require accountability on both sides.

Porter reflected on the season’s most intense scenes — particularly a heated kitchen fight that pushed his character to the edge and triggered Georgia’s PTSD.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scott Porter
Source: Netflix

Scott Porter said Paul regretted his reaction during the kitchen fight in 'Ginny and Georgia' Season 3.

Article continues below advertisement

"There is a moment in the kitchen fight that he definitely is apologetic for," Porter told Us Weekly. "You see immediate regret on Paul's face, but I think he's so hurt that he has a hard time mustering the words."

The moment became one of the most talked-about scenes of the season, with fans divided over who should be held responsible. While Porter made clear that Paul feels remorse, he also suggested that the blame isn't one-sided.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scott Porter and Brianne Howey
Source: Netflix

Scott Porter teased a possible reunion but said personal growth is needed first.

Article continues below advertisement

"If he had the opportunity at some point in Season 4, yes, he would apologize," he explained. "That being said, I think he's owed more of an apology from Georgia, if I'm being honest."

MORE ON:
Netflix

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Much of the tension stems from a storyline in which Georgia (played by Brianne Howey) lies to Paul about being pregnant in a desperate attempt to salvage their relationship. That deception — and the uncertainty around the baby's paternity — formed a dramatic centerpiece for the season. Viewers are still left wondering whether the child is Paul's or Joe's (played by Raymond Ablack), Georgia's longtime friend and potential love interest.

"Listen, our show deals in high drama. We rarely take the easy way out," Porter said. "If you want all of this craziness to continue, it being Paul's baby is pretty interesting."

Despite the emotional chaos, Porter hasn't ruled out a future for the embattled couple.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scott Porter
Source: Netflix

Scott Porter shared that Paul still cares for Georgia despite their painful fallout.

Article continues below advertisement

"You can never say never with our show," he said. "There are plenty of relationships that have frayed and been rekindled… whether it's a broken relationship within a family or a broken partnership, I think our show has shown that everything can be somewhat rekindled."

But any future between Paul and Georgia, he added, would require personal growth. "Paul needs to do some serious soul-searching. I think you're gonna see Georgia kind of feeling like she needs to do some as well — because her situation is changing so rapidly," he said.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scott Porter and Brianne Howey
Source: Netflix

Season 4 of 'Ginny and Georgia' is currently under production.

As production on Season 4 moves forward, the emotional stakes remain high — and so does fan speculation. For now, Porter is leaving the door open for a potential reunion, but he's not making any promises.

"In that search, if they find their way back to each other, I think it would be really, really interesting. But is that what's going to happen? I have no idea," he concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.