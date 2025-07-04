Ginny & Georgia's Scott Porter Believes Paul Is 'Owed' an Apology From Georgia After Dramatic Season 3 Clash
Ginny & Georgia star Scott Porter weighed in on the complicated emotional fallout between Paul and Georgia, following the explosive events of Season 3.
Porter, who plays Georgia’s husband, Mayor Paul Randolph, revealed what might be next for his character and why reconciliation in the Netflix series may require accountability on both sides.
Porter reflected on the season’s most intense scenes — particularly a heated kitchen fight that pushed his character to the edge and triggered Georgia’s PTSD.
"There is a moment in the kitchen fight that he definitely is apologetic for," Porter told Us Weekly. "You see immediate regret on Paul's face, but I think he's so hurt that he has a hard time mustering the words."
The moment became one of the most talked-about scenes of the season, with fans divided over who should be held responsible. While Porter made clear that Paul feels remorse, he also suggested that the blame isn't one-sided.
"If he had the opportunity at some point in Season 4, yes, he would apologize," he explained. "That being said, I think he's owed more of an apology from Georgia, if I'm being honest."
Much of the tension stems from a storyline in which Georgia (played by Brianne Howey) lies to Paul about being pregnant in a desperate attempt to salvage their relationship. That deception — and the uncertainty around the baby's paternity — formed a dramatic centerpiece for the season. Viewers are still left wondering whether the child is Paul's or Joe's (played by Raymond Ablack), Georgia's longtime friend and potential love interest.
"Listen, our show deals in high drama. We rarely take the easy way out," Porter said. "If you want all of this craziness to continue, it being Paul's baby is pretty interesting."
Despite the emotional chaos, Porter hasn't ruled out a future for the embattled couple.
"You can never say never with our show," he said. "There are plenty of relationships that have frayed and been rekindled… whether it's a broken relationship within a family or a broken partnership, I think our show has shown that everything can be somewhat rekindled."
But any future between Paul and Georgia, he added, would require personal growth. "Paul needs to do some serious soul-searching. I think you're gonna see Georgia kind of feeling like she needs to do some as well — because her situation is changing so rapidly," he said.
As production on Season 4 moves forward, the emotional stakes remain high — and so does fan speculation. For now, Porter is leaving the door open for a potential reunion, but he's not making any promises.
"In that search, if they find their way back to each other, I think it would be really, really interesting. But is that what's going to happen? I have no idea," he concluded.