Ginny & Georgia's Scott Porter Believes Paul Is 'Owed' an Apology From Georgia After Dramatic Season 3 Clash

Ginny & Georgia star Scott Porter weighed in on the complicated emotional fallout between Paul and Georgia, following the explosive events of Season 3.

Porter, who plays Georgia’s husband, Mayor Paul Randolph, revealed what might be next for his character and why reconciliation in the Netflix series may require accountability on both sides.

Porter reflected on the season’s most intense scenes — particularly a heated kitchen fight that pushed his character to the edge and triggered Georgia’s PTSD.