Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley Detained by Cops Following Shocking Split From Actor: 'This Is Shameful'
Kelley Wolf appeared to be detained by police during an Instagram Live session on Friday, June 13, just days after announcing her split from her husband, Scott Wolf.
Kelley’s Instagram audience heard her saying, "Oh my God. Don't. Oh my God, this is not happening," as the footage, which began as a black screen, eventually revealed her to be with several police officers.
Kelley Wolf Detained
Sources indicated that the officers intervened due to “concerning comments” made by Kelley to family members during a particularly vulnerable moment.
One officer conveyed the urgency of the situation, informing her, “We want to make sure you're okay.”
Kelley, 48, who seemed disoriented, insisted, “I know what I’m doing, I’ve done this. This is my job.”
Tensions rose when she further stated, “This is shameful, gentlemen. Look at this, look at this woman, this is shameful. Be ashamed, be ashamed of yourselves, gentlemen."
The police reassured her she “was not going to jail” and that their intention was to provide help. Kelley, seemingly overwhelmed, asked the officers to stop the recording as the incident was still streaming on her account.
Shortly after posting her Instagram Live, Kelley shared a photo of her belongings on Instagram Stories with blocks of text over the picture. "This is horrible. I have been taken against my will. Please check on my kids," she wrote.
"Also… I am happy!! Happier than I have ever been," she strangely added.
The Break-Up
The incident unfolded shortly after Kelley’s announcement on June 10, where she revealed she and Scott, the well-known star of the iconic TV series Party of Five, were parting ways after 21 years of marriage.
In a candid social media post, Kelley described the decision as a culmination of a “long, quiet journey” rooted in hope, patience and care for their three children. She emphasized her intention to handle the situation “with integrity and compassion."
Kelly went on to call the Doc actor "one of the best father's" she has "ever known" and "one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with."
Scott's Statement
Scott echoed Kelley's sentiment, calling the divorce “the most difficult decision of my life.” In a recent statement, he requested privacy for the sake of their family during this tumultuous time.
"Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter," he told outlets.