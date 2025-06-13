Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley Detained by Cops Following Shocking Split From Actor: 'This Is Shameful'

Sources indicated that the officers intervened due to “concerning comments” made by Kelley to family members during a particularly vulnerable moment.

One officer conveyed the urgency of the situation, informing her, “We want to make sure you're okay.”

Kelley, 48, who seemed disoriented, insisted, “I know what I’m doing, I’ve done this. This is my job.”

Tensions rose when she further stated, “This is shameful, gentlemen. Look at this, look at this woman, this is shameful. Be ashamed, be ashamed of yourselves, gentlemen."

The police reassured her she “was not going to jail” and that their intention was to provide help. Kelley, seemingly overwhelmed, asked the officers to stop the recording as the incident was still streaming on her account.

Shortly after posting her Instagram Live, Kelley shared a photo of her belongings on Instagram Stories with blocks of text over the picture. "This is horrible. I have been taken against my will. Please check on my kids," she wrote.

"Also… I am happy!! Happier than I have ever been," she strangely added.