Scout Coutre Founder Amy Basile Reveals How She Created the Ultimate Versatile T-Shirt

Basile knew that if she had this issue with her wardrobe, millions of other women must be, too. "I started to think through how many other pieces do I have in my closet that I would like to replace and instead, have the pieces live in the closet forever and ever and ever. They don't go out of style — they stay around," she explains.

"I started to think through some of those staple pieces that I knew women could use," she spills. "That's where the vision came from. The only issue I had was that I had never designed before. I spent many years doing all different facets of the fashion industry, but design was probably one of those areas that I didn't know well."