Lori Harvey Shows Off Style Senses With Fashion-Forward 'Fit — Get The Look

Between signing with IMG Models and being named Gymshark's first celebrity ambassador, Lori Harvey has been streamlining success left and right — while still making time to show off some incredible fashion 'fits.

The stunning celebrity recently took to Instagram on Sunday, August 14, to flaunt her fabulous new bob-cut hairstyle, giving props to professional celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher for the iconic cut.

"Last night I was supposed to be doing an updo, how did we end up here?" stated Christopher alongside a video he shared with his Instagram followers. The caption was followed-up with several scissor emoji's regarding the shocking snip of Harvey's hair.

The 25-year-old also prepared for fall with a fashion-forward outfit — which showed little-to-no skin aside from a revealed cleavage neckline.

