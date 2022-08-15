Lori Harvey Shows Off Style Senses With Fashion-Forward 'Fit — Get The Look
Between signing with IMG Models and being named Gymshark's first celebrity ambassador, Lori Harvey has been streamlining success left and right — while still making time to show off some incredible fashion 'fits.
The stunning celebrity recently took to Instagram on Sunday, August 14, to flaunt her fabulous new bob-cut hairstyle, giving props to professional celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher for the iconic cut.
"Last night I was supposed to be doing an updo, how did we end up here?" stated Christopher alongside a video he shared with his Instagram followers. The caption was followed-up with several scissor emoji's regarding the shocking snip of Harvey's hair.
The 25-year-old also prepared for fall with a fashion-forward outfit — which showed little-to-no skin aside from a revealed cleavage neckline.
The bombshell slayed the night in a dripped out designer ensemble — which was put together by professional celebrity fashion stylist Elly Karamoh.
Harvey styled two show-stopping pieces — including PRISCAVera's FW22 Red Snake Skin Mini Corset Dress and Saint Laurent Pre-Fall 2021 Velvet Pantaboots, retailing for $2,990. The luxe-look was layered over an Off-White Long Sleeve Cropped Cotton Poplin Shirt, retailing for $595, and accessorized with simple stud earrings.
The unique "pantaboot" style is adored by socialite Kim Kardashian, as it incorporates boots and pants all in one piece of clothing. Harvey's outfit showcased several popular trends, with corset couture on the continuous rise and collared shirts expected to remain high on the style pedestal for the upcoming season of fall fashion.
Obsessed with Lori Harvey's fashion-forward 'fit? OK! helps you recreate the celebrity's star-studded style with similar selections you can shop directly through our site below!