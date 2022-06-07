Ready To Learn! Scout Willis Teaches 'Master Class' While Showing Off Fit Physique

The drama with Moore's new boyfriend is not the only troubling situation in the family. Sadly, Willis' dad Bruce Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which impairs a person's cognitive ability and prompts early onset memory loss.

However, his ex, his daughters and wife Emma Heming have been by his side through it all. “The family has kept Bruce’s struggle secret for some time, and telling the world wasn’t easy," the insider revealed about the blended unit. “But Demi wanted everyone to see very clearly that they’re all in this together as a family and that they love Bruce with all their hearts. Demi’s bond with Bruce is unbreakable, and he’s lucky to have her in his corner.”