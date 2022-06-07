Ready To Learn! Scout Willis Teaches 'Master Class' While Showing Off Fit Physique
Class is in session! Scout Willis schooled her 302K Instagram followers on Monday, June 6, when she shared a sultry snap of herself while relaxing in a lush green paradise.
"Now offering a master class on how to be languid, unbothered and sensual no matter your locale," the actress, 30, captioned the photo of herself showing off her fit physique while out in nature.
SCOUT WILLIS RUNS ERRANDS & TAKES HER PLAYFUL POOCH FOR A STROLL AROUND HER LOS FELIZ NEIGHBORHOOD: PHOTOS
Willis' followers hyped her up in the comment section, with sister Rumer Willis writing, "Hottie." One user added, "Sign me up! 😍" while another penned, "Teach us maestro."
The famous offspring's thirst trap comes as her mom has been flaunting her romance with Swiss chef Daniel Humm. However, as OK! exclusively reported, Willis and her sisters have been a bit worried about the new man in their mother's life.
“Trouble is, Daniel is known in Manhattan circles for being a major player, and with her history, that’s the last thing Demi needs," a source dished. "Her daughters and the rest of her inner circle are all concerned that Humm's just using her for fame. They’re pleading with their mother not to get carried away, but she’s beyond smitten.”
MONOCHROMATIC MUST-HAVES! DEMI MOORE & DAUGHTER SCOUT WILLIS STEP OUT IN FALL FITS AT PARIS FASHION WEEK — GET THE LOOK
The drama with Moore's new boyfriend is not the only troubling situation in the family. Sadly, Willis' dad Bruce Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which impairs a person's cognitive ability and prompts early onset memory loss.
However, his ex, his daughters and wife Emma Heming have been by his side through it all. “The family has kept Bruce’s struggle secret for some time, and telling the world wasn’t easy," the insider revealed about the blended unit. “But Demi wanted everyone to see very clearly that they’re all in this together as a family and that they love Bruce with all their hearts. Demi’s bond with Bruce is unbreakable, and he’s lucky to have her in his corner.”