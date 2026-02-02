Scout Willis Frees the Nipple, Puts Thong on Full Display in Sheer Polka-Dot Dress: Photos
Feb. 2 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
All eyes were on Scout Willis as she rocked a barely-there sheer look to a recent movie premiere.
"A Moment for the Girls," Willis, 34, captioned a carousel of racy photos posted via Instagram on Saturday, January 30.
Scout Willis Debuted Braless Look
The photo series kicked off with a sultry shot of Willis posing in a car garage with her gaze drifting off-frame.
The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore boldly wore a fully sheer maxi gown featuring a black polka-dot pattern. She went braless, with her only undergarment being a black thong.
Scout attended the Los Angeles premiere of Charlie XCX and A24's The Moment, sharing snaps of herself snacking on popcorn while waiting for the film to start.
Another shot showed Scout striking a pose in an elevator, clutching a bold siren-red bag perfectly matched with statement-making pointy-toe heels.
Fans Were Obsessed With Scout Willis' Look
"Obsesseddddd with you & obsessed with you in the dress!!" one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another added, "My gawd do i adore you."
"This is so hot..my Instagram exploded," a third fan quipped.
Scout Willis and Thomas Doherty Sparked Romance Rumors in 2025
Scout previously made headlines in December 2025 after sharing a flirty TikTok alongside Thomas Doherty.
In the video posted on December 22, 2025, the pair cozied up together in a bar booth as Scout playfully sang Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" while scooting next to the Descendants actor, 30.
The clip ended with the rumored couple smiling ear to ear as they sang along to the lyrics together.
Thomas Doherty Appeared in Scout Willis' Music Video
Though the duo has yet to comment on if they're more than friends, Scout wasn't shy about liking comments calling out their flirty behavior.
“The way he looks at you hello?????” one user wrote, while a second penned, "Note to self: find a man who looks at me the way he looks at you!!!"
The flirty video comes months after Thomas and Scout's first public outing in September 2025. The stars were spotted arm-in-arm in Los Angeles, both dressed casually as they walked the city streets.
Thomas later appeared in the steamy music video for Scout's single "It Ain't Nothing" in November 2025. Scott revealed the actor asked to sing on the track after listening to it for the first time in April 2025.
"I was obviously blown away by that idea, and I knew he could sing, but I didn't even really know how well he could sing, so we were just messing around on it together," she told a news outlet at the time.