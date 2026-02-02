Scout Willis Frees the Nipple, Puts Thong on Full Display in Sheer Polka-Dot Dress: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

All eyes were on Scout Willis as she rocked a barely-there sheer look to a recent movie premiere. "A Moment for the Girls," Willis, 34, captioned a carousel of racy photos posted via Instagram on Saturday, January 30.

Scout Willis Debuted Braless Look

Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram Scout Willis bared it all in a completely sheer maxi gown.

The photo series kicked off with a sultry shot of Willis posing in a car garage with her gaze drifting off-frame. The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore boldly wore a fully sheer maxi gown featuring a black polka-dot pattern. She went braless, with her only undergarment being a black thong. Scout attended the Los Angeles premiere of Charlie XCX and A24's The Moment, sharing snaps of herself snacking on popcorn while waiting for the film to start. Another shot showed Scout striking a pose in an elevator, clutching a bold siren-red bag perfectly matched with statement-making pointy-toe heels.

Fans Were Obsessed With Scout Willis' Look

Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram Scout Willis attended the premiere of Charlie XCX's 'The Moment.'

"Obsesseddddd with you & obsessed with you in the dress!!" one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another added, "My gawd do i adore you." "This is so hot..my Instagram exploded," a third fan quipped.

Scout Willis and Thomas Doherty Sparked Romance Rumors in 2025

Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram Scout Willis sparked romance rumors with Thomas Doherty in 2025.

Scout previously made headlines in December 2025 after sharing a flirty TikTok alongside Thomas Doherty. In the video posted on December 22, 2025, the pair cozied up together in a bar booth as Scout playfully sang Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" while scooting next to the Descendants actor, 30. The clip ended with the rumored couple smiling ear to ear as they sang along to the lyrics together.

Thomas Doherty Appeared in Scout Willis' Music Video

Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram Thomas Doherty appeared in the music video for 'It Ain't Nothing.'