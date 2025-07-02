or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Fights to Free Rapper Until Sentencing on $1 Million Bond

photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney requested he be released on a $1 million bond.

By:

July 2 2025, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ fate was finally delivered to the Bad Boy Records founder after three days of jury deliberations.

Combs was found not guilty of one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

The music mogul was, however, found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's Defense Fights for $1 Million Bond

diddy sean combs years guilty
Source: mega

The music mogul's attorney asked that he be released on bond to his home in Miami, Fla.

Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo requested that while he awaits his sentencing, he be freed from the federal detention center where he has been for nearly one year.

Given the non-guilty verdict of s-- trafficking, Agnifilo also asked that Combs be immediately released back to his home in Miami, Fla., on a $1 million bond.

Article continues below advertisement

Could Diddy Be Jailed for 20 Years?

diddu sean combs years guilty verdict
Source: mega

Diddy could potentially be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Once his ruling was reached, the government told Judge Arun Subramanian that Combs should remain in jail until his final sentencing.

Although the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist’s verdict would mean he’d likely be given a maximum 10-year sentence, Prosecutor Maurene Comey made it known that the government will seek a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecution Uses Mann Act to Ask Judge for Diddy to Not be Released on Bail

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

diddy sean combs verdict years
Source: mega

The prosecution and defense teams have only a few hours to write a letter stating why they think the rapper should or shouldn't be released on bail.

Both sides have until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, to write a letter to the judge stating their case as to why Combs should or should not remain in federal custody until sentencing.

Prosecutors hope for Combs to be denied bail based on him being found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, as the ruling coincides with the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of individuals across state lines to primarily engage in s-- trafficking.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Verdict Is a 'Massive Victory' for the Rapper

diddy sean combw years verdict
Source: mega

Chloe Melas of NBC noted that the rapper's verdict was a 'massive victory' for him.

Had Combs been found guilty of s-- trafficking, he could have faced life in prison. Following his verdict, NBC’s Chloe Melas spoke outside the courthouse, where she called the ruling a “massive victory” for the rapper.

“Prosecutors, they painted Combs as somebody that was beating women, which they owned up to, but running a criminal enterprise and that he s-- trafficked two of his former girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and also ‘Jane,’ who testified under a pseudonym. This is undoubtedly a massive blow to the prosecution, who brought 34 witnesses,” Melas stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Jurors Allegedly Fell Asleep During Trial

diddy sean combs trial verdict years
Source: mega

Jurors allegedly 'rolled' their eyes and fell asleep during trial.

The correspondent detailed how, after being in court every day since the start of Combs’ highly publicized trial in May, she could tell that some of the jurors were not convinced the rapper had been criminally in the wrong.

“You could tell that there were several of them that were not buying what the prosecution was putting forth in their arguments,” Melas said. “I saw some roll their eyes. I saw some even fall asleep. Some clearly not buying what the prosecution was saying in their closing arguments.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.