Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Fights to Free Rapper Until Sentencing on $1 Million Bond
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ fate was finally delivered to the Bad Boy Records founder after three days of jury deliberations.
Combs was found not guilty of one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.
The music mogul was, however, found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy's Defense Fights for $1 Million Bond
Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo requested that while he awaits his sentencing, he be freed from the federal detention center where he has been for nearly one year.
Given the non-guilty verdict of s-- trafficking, Agnifilo also asked that Combs be immediately released back to his home in Miami, Fla., on a $1 million bond.
Could Diddy Be Jailed for 20 Years?
Once his ruling was reached, the government told Judge Arun Subramanian that Combs should remain in jail until his final sentencing.
Although the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist’s verdict would mean he’d likely be given a maximum 10-year sentence, Prosecutor Maurene Comey made it known that the government will seek a maximum sentence of 20 years.
Prosecution Uses Mann Act to Ask Judge for Diddy to Not be Released on Bail
Both sides have until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, to write a letter to the judge stating their case as to why Combs should or should not remain in federal custody until sentencing.
Prosecutors hope for Combs to be denied bail based on him being found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, as the ruling coincides with the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of individuals across state lines to primarily engage in s-- trafficking.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Verdict Is a 'Massive Victory' for the Rapper
Had Combs been found guilty of s-- trafficking, he could have faced life in prison. Following his verdict, NBC’s Chloe Melas spoke outside the courthouse, where she called the ruling a “massive victory” for the rapper.
“Prosecutors, they painted Combs as somebody that was beating women, which they owned up to, but running a criminal enterprise and that he s-- trafficked two of his former girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and also ‘Jane,’ who testified under a pseudonym. This is undoubtedly a massive blow to the prosecution, who brought 34 witnesses,” Melas stated.
Jurors Allegedly Fell Asleep During Trial
The correspondent detailed how, after being in court every day since the start of Combs’ highly publicized trial in May, she could tell that some of the jurors were not convinced the rapper had been criminally in the wrong.
“You could tell that there were several of them that were not buying what the prosecution was putting forth in their arguments,” Melas said. “I saw some roll their eyes. I saw some even fall asleep. Some clearly not buying what the prosecution was saying in their closing arguments.”