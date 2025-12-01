or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Explodes at His Attorneys in Newly Uncovered Behind-the-Scenes Footage: 'We're Losing'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs was caught in newly resurfaced behind-the-scenes yelling at his attorneys in the days leading up to his September 2024 arrest.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sean “Diddy” Combs didn't hold back in newly resurfaced behind-the-scenes footage that caught him yelling at his attorneys in the days leading up to his arrest.

Rapper 50 Cent and filmmaker Alex Stapleton appeared on the Today show on Monday, December 1, to promote their latest project, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which is set to give viewers an inside look into the music mogul’s trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Appeared in New Footage

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs told his attorneys they were 'losing' before his September 2024 arrest.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs told his attorneys they were 'losing' before his September 2024 arrest.

In the exclusive clip, the “Last Night” rapper, 56, sits in what appears to be a hotel room, passionately addressing his legal team while dressed in a simple Nike top and a bold gold chain.

“Listen to me, get off the phone right now, and I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution,” Diddy said over the phone. “No matter what nobody says, here or there, you guys aren’t working together the right way, we’re losing.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Asked for Hand Sanitizer After Greeting Fans

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs asked for hand sanitizer after being 'amongst the people.'
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs asked for hand sanitizer after being 'amongst the people.'

Combs was arrested in September 2024 in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel on multiple federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, s--trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was later sentenced to 50 months in prison on October 6 after a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

In a separate clip, the New York Native was seen in Harlem greeting fans, shaking hands and even trying on some of the gear they gifted him.

“I need some hand sanitizer,” Diddy is heard saying when he finally makes it to the car. “I’ve been on the streets amongst the people, I gotta take a bath. Like the amount of people I’m actually coming in contact with, that's what I have to do. It’s like 150 hugs.”

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent Talks About His Beef With Diddy

image of 50 Cent was asked why he created the documentary based on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest.
Source: MEGA

50 Cent was asked why he created the documentary based on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest.

The “In Da Club” artist, 50, was asked if the documentary could be seen as biased due to his decades-long feud with Diddy.

"What they considering a preexisting beef, for 20 years… [It’s] me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping,” he responded. “It was like a tester. Like, ‘Maybe you’ll come play with me type of thing.’ And… It’s not personal."

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' Premieres December 2

Photo of The documentary based on Sean 'Diddy' Combs isn't meant to only highlight the 'salacious details.'
Source: MEGA

The documentary based on Sean 'Diddy' Combs isn't meant to only highlight the 'salacious details.'

Stapleton defended the project and pointed out that it isn’t meant to highlight only the “salacious details” of Diddy’s life.

"The real goal was to storytell. Not everyone needed to have an allegation to be a part of this project," she added.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part documentary series, is set to premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, December 2.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.