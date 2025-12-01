Sean 'Diddy' Combs Explodes at His Attorneys in Newly Uncovered Behind-the-Scenes Footage: 'We're Losing'
Dec. 1 2025, Published 12:17 p.m. ET
Sean “Diddy” Combs didn't hold back in newly resurfaced behind-the-scenes footage that caught him yelling at his attorneys in the days leading up to his arrest.
Rapper 50 Cent and filmmaker Alex Stapleton appeared on the Today show on Monday, December 1, to promote their latest project, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which is set to give viewers an inside look into the music mogul’s trial.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Appeared in New Footage
In the exclusive clip, the “Last Night” rapper, 56, sits in what appears to be a hotel room, passionately addressing his legal team while dressed in a simple Nike top and a bold gold chain.
“Listen to me, get off the phone right now, and I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution,” Diddy said over the phone. “No matter what nobody says, here or there, you guys aren’t working together the right way, we’re losing.”
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Asked for Hand Sanitizer After Greeting Fans
Combs was arrested in September 2024 in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel on multiple federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, s--trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was later sentenced to 50 months in prison on October 6 after a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
In a separate clip, the New York Native was seen in Harlem greeting fans, shaking hands and even trying on some of the gear they gifted him.
“I need some hand sanitizer,” Diddy is heard saying when he finally makes it to the car. “I’ve been on the streets amongst the people, I gotta take a bath. Like the amount of people I’m actually coming in contact with, that's what I have to do. It’s like 150 hugs.”
50 Cent Talks About His Beef With Diddy
The “In Da Club” artist, 50, was asked if the documentary could be seen as biased due to his decades-long feud with Diddy.
"What they considering a preexisting beef, for 20 years… [It’s] me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping,” he responded. “It was like a tester. Like, ‘Maybe you’ll come play with me type of thing.’ And… It’s not personal."
'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' Premieres December 2
Stapleton defended the project and pointed out that it isn’t meant to highlight only the “salacious details” of Diddy’s life.
"The real goal was to storytell. Not everyone needed to have an allegation to be a part of this project," she added.
Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part documentary series, is set to premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, December 2.