Sean 'Diddy' Combs Explodes at His Attorneys in Newly Uncovered Behind-the-Scenes Footage: 'We're Losing'

Article continues below advertisement

Sean “Diddy” Combs didn't hold back in newly resurfaced behind-the-scenes footage that caught him yelling at his attorneys in the days leading up to his arrest. Rapper 50 Cent and filmmaker Alex Stapleton appeared on the Today show on Monday, December 1, to promote their latest project, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which is set to give viewers an inside look into the music mogul’s trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Appeared in New Footage

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs told his attorneys they were 'losing' before his September 2024 arrest.

In the exclusive clip, the “Last Night” rapper, 56, sits in what appears to be a hotel room, passionately addressing his legal team while dressed in a simple Nike top and a bold gold chain. “Listen to me, get off the phone right now, and I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution,” Diddy said over the phone. “No matter what nobody says, here or there, you guys aren’t working together the right way, we’re losing.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Asked for Hand Sanitizer After Greeting Fans

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs asked for hand sanitizer after being 'amongst the people.'

Combs was arrested in September 2024 in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel on multiple federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, s--trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was later sentenced to 50 months in prison on October 6 after a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In a separate clip, the New York Native was seen in Harlem greeting fans, shaking hands and even trying on some of the gear they gifted him. “I need some hand sanitizer,” Diddy is heard saying when he finally makes it to the car. “I’ve been on the streets amongst the people, I gotta take a bath. Like the amount of people I’m actually coming in contact with, that's what I have to do. It’s like 150 hugs.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent Talks About His Beef With Diddy

Source: MEGA 50 Cent was asked why he created the documentary based on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest.

The “In Da Club” artist, 50, was asked if the documentary could be seen as biased due to his decades-long feud with Diddy. "What they considering a preexisting beef, for 20 years… [It’s] me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping,” he responded. “It was like a tester. Like, ‘Maybe you’ll come play with me type of thing.’ And… It’s not personal."

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' Premieres December 2

Source: MEGA The documentary based on Sean 'Diddy' Combs isn't meant to only highlight the 'salacious details.'