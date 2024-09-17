Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in New York After Grand Jury Indictment
Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested and taken into federal custody in New York on Monday, September 16, a news outlet reported.
According to TMZ, the rapper was taken to the FBI field social office in Manhattan.
The outlet reported that his arrest was in connection to the ongoing criminal investigation into the star's alleged s-- trafficking and other offenses, including search warrants being issued at his homes in Beverly Hills and Miami.
The New York Times reported that Combs, 54, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him.
Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ in a statement, "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."
Agnifilo added, "He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."
As OK! previously reported, the rapper has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by several people in the last few months, specifically his ex Cassie Ventura, who filed a lawsuit last November.
The two later settled, but it led to the filing of five lawsuits by women alleging sexual assault and three other sexual misconduct suits, all of which Combs' lawyers are fighting in court.
Recently, Dawn Richard, a former artist under Combs' Bad Boy Records label, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, September 10, accusing Combs of sexual assault and inhumane treatment. She also claimed she saw Combs treat Ventura badly.
Richard, known for her time with the group Danity Kane and her participation in Combs' show Making the Band, claimed Combs sexually assaulted her several times between 2009 to 2011while she was disrobing in a dressing room.
“Mr. Combs frequently smacked Ms. Richard’s bare buttocks and often commented on her body, noting that although she was ‘too skinny,’ she had an ‘a--,'” the lawsuit reads.
"Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour," Diddy's attorney, Erica Wolff, said in a statement obtained by OK!.
"If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for 'Dirty Money,' nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year," Wolff continued. "It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court."