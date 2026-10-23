Sean 'Diddy' Combs Not in Solitary Confinement in New Prison, Official Confirms
Oct. 23 2026, Updated 12:11 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs is out of solitary confinement following his recent transfer to a new federal prison, according to an official with a union that represents prison employees.
Combs, 56, is now a general population inmate at FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania after being transferred last week from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.
A Union Official Said Combs Is in General Population
Jose Rojas, who serves as a union secretary representing Bureau of Prisons employees, said Combs was being held in general population at Allenwood, TMZ reported on Wednesday, October 21. General population means Combs is housed among the majority of inmates at the low-security facility, which is part of the Allenwood Federal Correctional Complex near White Deer, Penn.
The Allenwood facility is significantly smaller than Fort Dix. Approximately 1,000 inmates are housed at the Pennsylvania facility, while Fort Dix has approximately 4,000 inmates, which may allow staff to keep a closer eye on Combs. Life at Allenwood could also test Combs' alleged history with contraband phones.
His Rep Said There's No Reason to Think He's at Risk
Combs' representative, Juda Engelmayer, said the team is happy with the news. "If this information is accurate, we're pleased to hear that Sean has returned to general population. His safety and well-being are always important to us, but we have no specific reason to believe he is at risk," Engelmayer said.
Engelmayer also said, "We hope he can continue serving his time safely and without unnecessary disruption."
A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson didn't confirm Combs' new housing, saying, "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including housing assignments."
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Combs Spent Time in Solitary at Fort Dix
Combs spent almost a full year at Fort Dix, where he allegedly violated prison rules by fighting and having contraband cellphones, according to his disciplinary record. He lost 41 days of good time credit, as well as 400 days of commissary privileges.
His placement in the special housing unit followed an NBC News article alleging that Combs had a lavish lifestyle while incarcerated at Fort Dix, which included a contraband phone containing nude photos, alcohol, massages, and fine dining. His release date was subsequently delayed from Friday, January 21, 2028, to Thursday, March 2, 2028, and his rep previously called one claim that he was caught drinking alcohol "completely false."
He Was Hospitalized Days Before the Transfer
Before being transferred to Allenwood, Combs was taken to the hospital early on Saturday, October 10, after hitting his head on a bunk at Fort Dix. Combs was returned to the prison before sunrise that same day, and according to sources, he was recovering well.
He received a 50-month prison term after a jury convicted him in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in p----------, and the jury acquitted him of the racketeering conspiracy charge and the s-- t--------- charge. He was previously held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn before being transferred to Fort Dix in October 2025.