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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Transferred to New Prison Following Hospitalization for Head Injury and Slew of Violations, Bureau of Prisons Confirms

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was formerly housed at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

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Oct. 16 2026, Updated 12:45 p.m. ET

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Sean "Diddy" Combs was transferred to a new Pennsylvania prison just weeks after his release date was pushed back.

The disgraced music mogul, 56, was transferred from New Jersey's Fort Dix to the Federal Corrections Institution in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed in a report.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Transferred to Prison in Pennsylvania

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Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest.

The organization claimed that the "Last Night" musician left New Jersey the morning of Friday, October 16. Both facilities are low-security prisons, but FCI Dix has a considerably higher inmate population, housing 4,000 inmates compared to just 1,000 at the Pennsylvania facility.

"We appreciate the Bureau of Prisons taking the safety and security of Sean and everyone involved seriously," Combs' rep Juda S. Engelmayer said in a statement obtained by OK!. "His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction, and while we cannot speak to the BOP's specific reasons for the move, it is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind. We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption."

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has Violated Several Rules Behind Bars, According to Disciplinary Record

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of possessing a cellphone while in prison.
Source: NBC News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of possessing a cellphone while in prison.

Though the reason for his transfer is unclear, the move comes nearly a week after Combs was rushed to the hospital with a head injury on October 10.

Before the injury, Combs' disciplinary record reportedly revealed that he had racked up a slew of violations while incarcerated, including possessing a cell phone and getting into multiple fights.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spent Thousands Monthly Behind Bars

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly had inmates cooking and cleaning for him while behind bars.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly had inmates cooking and cleaning for him while behind bars.

NBC News published a bombshell report on September 30, alleging that Bad Boy Records founder spent thousands monthly to maintain a lavish lifestyle in prison.

Four men who spent time in the same unit as Combs claimed he had other inmates cooking and cleaning for him, while also possessing prohibited items, including alcohol and a cellphone.

"This is not some normal s--- you see in jail. This is some rich s---," one man alleged. "It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Release Date Was Pushed Back

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs is scheduled to be released from prison on March 2, 2028.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is scheduled to be released from prison on March 2, 2028.

Shortly after the report was published, his release date was pushed back from January 2028 to March 2, 2028.

"For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including reasons for a change in release date,” the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement on October 7.

As OK! previously reported, Combs has been in police custody since his September 2024 arrest in New York.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

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