Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Made 1 'Smart Decision' That Likely Led to Star's 'Partial Victory,' O.J. Simpson's Attorney Claims

The surprising split verdict in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial has everyone talking — even famed attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was part of the "dream team" of lawyers who helped O.J. Simpson get acquitted after being accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

In a new interview, Dershowitz praised Combs' legal crew, as he was found not guilty on the serious charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy but was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.