Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Made 1 'Smart Decision' That Likely Led to Star's 'Partial Victory,' O.J. Simpson's Attorney Claims
The surprising split verdict in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial has everyone talking — even famed attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was part of the "dream team" of lawyers who helped O.J. Simpson get acquitted after being accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.
In a new interview, Dershowitz praised Combs' legal crew, as he was found not guilty on the serious charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy but was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team's 'Smart Decision'
"Ultimately, the smart decision was not putting O.J. on the witness stand. The smart decision here was not putting Combs on the witness stand," Dershowitz told a news outlet. "The difference is we want a complete victory. They got a partial victory, but an almost complete victory, so I commend them for excellent work."
"I think this was a good day for justice today, and it showed the power of juries to stand up against the federal government," he said. "And that's a necessary check on the excesses of prosecutors."
The Rapper Was Denied Bail
However, the lawyer was dismayed at Judge Arun Subramanian's ruling to not let the rapper out on bond until his October 3 sentencing, calling the decision "vindictive and wrong."
"He was convicted of transactional, consensual s-- with 2 adults," Dershowitz stated.
As OK! reported, the music mogul's team offered a $1 million bond for Combs to be able to stay in his Miami, Fla. home until October. They cited Diddy's good behavior in the months he's spent in prison since his September 2024 arrest, claiming he poses no flight risk.
"Mr. Combs stands convicted of two Mann Act counts, and his sentencing exposure is substantially lower than when the government initially sought detention," the legal letter read. "The Court should release Mr. Combs on the proposed conditions."
Why Was Diddy Denied Bail?
The judge shot down the request, explaining the lawyers failed to prove that the father-of-seven poses "no danger to any person," as there was an alleged act of violence toward a woman in June 2024, when he was under investigation.
"You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here," Judge Subramanian noted.
How Long Could Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Jail Sentence Be?
While Diddy's two guilty charges each carry a maximum of 10 years behind bars, the prosecution lessened their request from 20 years to a sentence ranging from 51 to 63 months.
Combs' team said they expect the sentence to be less than half that at around two years.