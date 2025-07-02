Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail, Will Remain in Prison Through Sentencing After Being Found Guilty of Prostitution Charges

In their formalized request for Combs' release, the rapper's attorneys offered a $1 million bond co-signed by his mother, Janice, sister, Keisha, and eldest daughter, Chance.

In the letter, the defense cited Diddy's good behavior in the roughly 10 months he's spent in prison since his September 2024 arrest, claiming he poses no flight risk while awaiting his sentence.

If bail is accepted, Diddy agreed to turn his passport over to pretrial services and have his travels restricted to Florida, California, New York and New Jersey.

"Mr. Combs stands convicted of two Mann Act counts, and his sentencing exposure is substantially lower than when the government initially sought detention. The Court should release Mr. Combs on the proposed conditions," the statement read.