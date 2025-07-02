Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail, Will Remain in Prison Through Sentencing After Being Found Guilty of Prostitution Charges
Sean "Diddy" Combs will not be released from prison as he awaits sentencing on prostitution charges.
The disgraced rapper was denied bail on Wednesday, July 2, after being found not guilty of s-- trafficking and racketeering. He was declared guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution and will be sentenced on October 3.
After a jury gave their verdict on Wednesday, Combs' defense team asked the court to let Combs out of jail on conditions he returns to his Miami, Fla., home. His lawyers offered a $1 million bond and argued their client should be let go after being cleared of his most serious racketeering and transportation charges.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Offers $1 Million Bond
In their formalized request for Combs' release, the rapper's attorneys offered a $1 million bond co-signed by his mother, Janice, sister, Keisha, and eldest daughter, Chance.
In the letter, the defense cited Diddy's good behavior in the roughly 10 months he's spent in prison since his September 2024 arrest, claiming he poses no flight risk while awaiting his sentence.
If bail is accepted, Diddy agreed to turn his passport over to pretrial services and have his travels restricted to Florida, California, New York and New Jersey.
"Mr. Combs stands convicted of two Mann Act counts, and his sentencing exposure is substantially lower than when the government initially sought detention. The Court should release Mr. Combs on the proposed conditions," the statement read.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looking at Lesser Sentence
Prosecutors, however, wanted Diddy to remain in prison until his sentence and argued the award-winning artist is not entitled to be released on bond — but shockingly lowered the length of the sentence they are seeking.
When Diddy received his verdict, the government told the judge they are seeking a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison as consecutive sentences of his two prostitution charges — which each hold a maximum sentence of 10 years.
In their formal letter to the judge, prosecutors lessened the number, noting the sentencing guidelines range from 51 to 63 months — which is roughly four to five years.
As part of their argument, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton noted how Diddy allegedly physically assaulted one of the victims, his ex-girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym Jane, while he knew he was under federal investigation.
"Even if detention was not mandatory here, which it is, the defendant cannot meet his burden to show by clear and convincing evidence that he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to any other person or the community," the message explained.
Cassie Ventura's Lawyer Asks Judge Not to Release Diddy From Prison
Diddy's ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's attorney Doug Wigdor submitted his own letter advocating for the court to deny his release from prison.
The renowned lawyer drew attention to the Bail Reform Act, which says detention is "mandatory" after convictions on the Mann Act charges.
Wigdor claimed Ventura "believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community."