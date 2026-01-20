or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twins Jessie and D'Lila Bond With Little Sister Love While Dancing in Stilettos as Rapper Remains Behind Bars: Watch

Photo of Jessie, D'Lila Combs and Love Combs
Source: MEGA; @thecombstwins/TikTok

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, bonded with their youngest sister, Love Combs, while dancing in stilettos in an adorable video.

Profile Image

Jan. 20 2026, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' twins, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, shared some sibling time with their little sister Love Combs in an adorable video, giving fans a glimpse at their close connection as their father remains behind bars.

The twins, 18, were joined by their 3-year-old sibling — whom the music mogul, 56, shares with Dana Tran — for a video posted via TikTok on Monday, January 19.

Source: @thecombstwins/TikTok

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters teamed up with their youngest sibling, Love Combs, for an adorable video.

Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Twins Were Joined by Their Youngest Sibling

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters joined their youngest sibling for an adorable dancing video.
Source: @thecombstwins/TikTok

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters joined their youngest sibling for an adorable dancing video.

The twins, whose mother is the late Kim Porter, captioned the social media video, "Had to bring the big girls for the vid," adding two laughing emojis.

In the video clip, the twins rocked matching sparkling stilettos, while their half-sister adorably danced in heels several sizes too big. The moment was set to a trending TikTok sound featuring Crime Mob's 2004 hit, "Stilettos (Pumps)."

"Stilletos, pumps in the club / Yeah / Stilletos, pumps in the club," the song went as the sisters showed off their moves in fancy heels.

Fans Were Obsessed With the Sister Moment

Photo of Jessie and D'Lila Combs were often present during their father's court hearings.
Source: MEGA

Jessie and D'Lila Combs were often present during their father's court hearings.

"Omgggggg," Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter Ming Lee Simmons wrote in the comments section.

"The little slide up in the heels! I fear she ate effortlessly 😂🙌🏾," one social media user wrote, while another added, "Love is the star of the show 😂💛💛 so cute."

Meanwhile, Love's mother, 31, wrote, "😂😂😂😂 Baby Love is livinnnn her best life."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Kids Supported Him During Trial

Photo of Diddy's children have continued to support the rapper as he serves his 50-month sentence.
Source: MEGA

Diddy's children have continued to support the rapper as he serves his 50-month sentence.

Diddy's family has maintained a united front as the music mogul serves his 50-month sentence on transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

Apart from the twins and Love, the "Last Night" rapper is a father to four other children – Quincy Taylor Brown, Justin Combs, Christian "King" Combs and Chance Combs.

"The past month has devastated our family," they said in a joint statement one month after the musician's September 2024 arrest. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."

The statement continued: "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D'Lila."

Diddy Apologized to His Family After Prison Sentencing

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologized to his children after he was sentenced to 50 months behind bars.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologized to his children after he was sentenced to 50 months behind bars.

Diddy's twins were frequently spotted in tears during the trial, often having to leave the courtroom due to graphic details about their father's s-- life.

"I want to apologize to my seven children," Diddy addressed his family after his October 2025 sentencing, before turning to mom Janice Combs, per NBC News. "My mother, you taught me better. You raised me better."

He continued, "I will never jeopardize my family. No matter what anybody says, I know now I am truly sorry for it all."

