Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters, 18, 'Had an Anxious and Defeated Look' While Leaving Courthouse in Tears: Insider

Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters were in an emotional state as they left their disgraced father's trial on Thursday, June 26.

In photos obtained by a news outlet, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, 18, were seen walking out of the NYC courthouse while holding hands with their sister Chance Combs, who's also 18.

One of the twins — whose mom is the late Kim Porter — wiped away tears from her face as the trio headed to their car.