Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters, 18, 'Had an Anxious and Defeated Look' While Leaving Courthouse in Tears: Insider
Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters were in an emotional state as they left their disgraced father's trial on Thursday, June 26.
In photos obtained by a news outlet, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, 18, were seen walking out of the NYC courthouse while holding hands with their sister Chance Combs, who's also 18.
One of the twins — whose mom is the late Kim Porter — wiped away tears from her face as the trio headed to their car.
A source told the outlet the twins also had "an anxious and defeated look" on their faces.
While Chance — whose mother is Sarah Chapman — wore a black short-sleeved shirt and matching pants, the twins donned matching sets that consisted of white blazers and trousers with stripes in addition to a black shirt.
The girls came to court the following day as well, with Jessie and D'Lila matching in black and white gingham cardigans and skirts, with their sibling topping off her black outfit with a white suit jacket.
The trial is said to be in its final days.
The Sisters Walked Out of Court Due to Graphic Details About Their Dad
As OK! reported, the three sisters walked out of the courtroom twice on May 12, as they couldn't handle hearing the graphic details of their dad's sexual encounters with various women.
On one occasion, the girls left as male escort Daniel Phillip testified how he was paid by the music mogul, 55, to have intercourse with Sean's then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, 38, as the rapper watched and pleasured himself.
Diddy Has Received Constant Support From His Kids
Other than that, Diddy's kids — which also includes sons Justin, 31, Christian "King," 27, Quincy, 34, and toddler Love, 2 — have supported him throughout his trial after he was arrested in September 2024 for s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
A month after Sean's arrest, the children released a joint statement in defense of their father.
"The past month has devastated our family," their message began. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."
The statement continued: "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D'Lila."
For the "I'm Coming Home" artist's birthday in November, his offspring recorded an Instagram video of themselves calling him in jail.