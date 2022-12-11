Sean Go: The Mundane, The Ironic, And The Sublime

While the word appropriation in its current political context implies taking and using something that’s not yours, connoting something negative or nefarious, in the art world, appropriation can mean understanding ideas from one place and incorporating or adding them to something else, in order to make something new and original. For example, Roy Lichtenstein’s oeuvre is based on appropriation of cartoon comics transformed into high art.

When an artist appropriates something, they take it as it already is while also transforming it. In Warhol’s iconic paintings, the visual identity of the mundane objects he chose to include remains identical, more or less, to that of the 'real world' representation thereof. However, by the very nature of treating it as an artistic subject, as well as through the other creative choices made by an artist like Warhol, this everyday object has become completely transformed. Situational placements and contexts of objects within new frames changes meaning.

Sean Go, an emerging Filipino artist currently living in New York, takes the act of appropriation for art’s sake one step further and actively identifies himself as “an appropriation artist.” “...My mind,” Go states, “ is most excited when I get to combine the iconography and style of past artists with the fun, inspiring, and timeless qualities of Disney's classic animations…” Pop culture iconography is unique in that the same character can express different ideas in the visual vocabulary of its viewer. In this way, what you see in art becomes a reflection of yourself, your sentiments, and your conditioning.