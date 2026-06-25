Sean Hannity Addresses Health Concerns After His 'Puffy' Face Goes Viral: 'I'm Fine'
June 25 2026, Published 10:53 a.m. ET
Fox News host Sean Hannity addressed viewers' concerns by explaining that his visibly puffy face and raspy voice were temporary side effects of the medication prednisone.
The 64-year-old said he developed a painful, pinched nerve in his neck while training, and he was prescribed prednisone to combat the nerve inflammation.
The steroid medication successfully reduced the inflammation but caused fluid retention (puffiness) and laryngitis as standard side effects.
“Thanks to everyone who has checked in. I’ve already addressed this several times on my radio show, but while training, I developed a painful pinched nerve in my neck. My doctor put me on prednisone to reduce the inflammation, and while it’s helping, it led to laryngitis and some puffiness, which is normal for this medication. I’m fine, recovering well, and still training, but apparently, a few weeks of prednisone have generated more social media commentary than 30 years of ratings success," he wrote.
"I appreciate all the concern and well wishes — including from members of the left-wing media. Sorry to disappoint them, but a pinched nerve, a raspy voice, and a puffy face aren’t taking me out anytime soon,” he concluded.
His altered appearance on his primetime Fox News show — most notably during primary election coverage — triggered significant online commentary, including roasts on late-night programs like The Daily Show.
During a monologue on The Daily Show, host Josh Johnson roasted Hannity's noticeably swollen appearance by joking, “I have never seen white cheeks that big that hadn't been rapped about.”
He questioned if Hannity was auditioning for a new Alvin and the Chipmunks film where “Alvin eats Simon and Theodore,” adding that "squirrels probably look at Hannity and wonder how their nuts taste.”
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Johnson also remarked that it looked like a dentist added wisdom teeth, adding that you can't just sit in front of a camera with a "BBL on your face" and think people won't notice. He suggested Hannity offer an excuse like being trapped in a "The Nutty Professor type situation” until he learns to accept himself.
Hannity had previously opened up about the situation on his radio show, where he said, “I actually went to a doctor, and what he said is I had a bad sinus infection, which led to laryngitis, and I didn’t wanna take this c----- medicine called prednisone, and so he just said to ride it out, don’t worry about it, you’re not hurting your vocal cords at all.”