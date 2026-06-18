Jelly Roll 'Went to the Hospital' 1 Week Before Bunnie Xo Divorce News: 'I Was Puffy-Faced'

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Jelly Roll faced a health scare just one week before news of his divorce from Bunnie Xo became public. On Thursday, June 11, the country singer revealed that he sought medical treatment at Novant Health after dealing with a stubborn sinus infection while out on tour with Post Malone. "So, I went to the hospital last night in Charlotte, N.C.," Jelly Roll said in a TikTok video. "Shout out to that whole hospital. They literally got me on my feet for the show."

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Source: @officialjellyroll/TikTok Jelly Roll revealed that he went to a hospital in Charlotte after battling a sinus infection.

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"I was puffy-faced," he said, adding that doctors "gave me a bunch of steroids." According to Jelly Roll, the illness became serious enough that he had to miss part of a performance — something that had never happened since he joined Malone on tour.

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‘The Nicest Human in the World’

Source: MEGA Post Malone encouraged Jelly Roll to seek medical attention and later sent him a flower bouquet with a heartfelt note.

The "Save Me" singer explained that Malone encouraged him to seek medical attention after realizing he wasn't feeling his best. "The next night, he sends me a big flower bouquet," Jelly Roll said, revealing a note from the fellow musician that read, "Get well soon, M---! Love Ya." The thoughtful surprise clearly meant a lot to the country star. "I love you Post, when I say on stage every night that Post Malone is the nicest human in the world. I'm not making that up," Jelly Roll said. "[He's] the most normal dude in the world. Like I love you, Post."

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s Split

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Source: MEGA Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo on May 19.

Jelly Roll's health update came shortly after reports surfaced that he filed for divorce from Bunnie on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn., according to legal documents obtained by a news outlet. The 41-year-old performer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed May 9 as the couple's date of separation. Jelly Roll and Bunnie exchanged vows on August 31, 2016, putting them just months away from what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary.

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The Pair ‘Always Had a Complicated Dynamic’

Although the pair often appeared united publicly throughout their marriage, an insider claimed they had been working through difficulties behind the scenes for years. “[They] always had a complicated dynamic,” the source dished to an outlet. "When they first got together, they were both in a very different place in their lives. There was a lot of chaos, ups and downs, and they built a life together through all of that,” they added. The insider went on to say that “people saw the public side of things, but there was a lot more going on privately” between the two. "There wasn't a moment where everything fell apart. They still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like,” they spilled.

‘Very Focused on His Future’

Source: @officialjellyroll/TikTok A source claimed Jelly Roll is now focused on his future and health.