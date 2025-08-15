BREAKING NEWS Sean Kingston Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison After $1 Million Wire Fraud Crimes Source: MEGA Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty of wire fraud in March. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 15 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Sean Kingston will spend the next few years behind bars after conducting a $1 million wire fraud scheme in South Florida with his mother, Janice Turner. The 35-year-old singer, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison months after a jury found both the "Beautiful Girls" hitmaker and Turner guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. In July, Kingston's mom was sentenced to five years in prison and three years probation.

Sean Kingston to Serve Less Time in Prison Than Mom Janice Turner

Source: MEGA Sean Kingston was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, while his mom, Janice Turner, will spend the next five years behind bars.

While each charge carried a maximum of 20 years behind bars, Kingston's lawyers argued earlier this week that the judge should consider home confinement because the nature of the crimes were non-violent. His legal team also pointed out how their client had paid back most victims of the scheme. Kingston and Turner were both arrested in May 2024 on theft charges after the "Fire Burning" singer's South Florida mansion was raided by SWAT. At the time, the Jamaican-born singer was being investigated as a result of a lawsuit accusing him of not paying for luxury items.

Sean Kingston Guilty of Wire Fraud

Source: MEGA Sean Kingston did not testify during his South Florida trial.

The mother-son duo was then indicted in Miami federal court and formally charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors won their argument that Kingston and Turner defrauded sellers of high-end specialty vehicles, jewelry and other goods they purchased using fraudulent documents. Among evidence included a text Kingston sent to his mother, which read: "I told you to make [a] fake receipt." "So it [looks] like the transfer will be there in a couple [of] days," another message said.

Source: MEGA Sean Kingston and his mom were found guilty of fraudulently accumulating more than $1 million in property.

Kingston and Turner were found guilty of accumulating more than $1 million in property after making payments through banks that would never successfully go through. Turner testified during the trial and fessed up to falsifying wires, claiming she did so to protect her son from scammers by sending delayed payments for luxury items. Kingston, on the other hand, refused to take the stand. During the trial, Moshe Edery, a jeweler from Fort Lauderdale, revealed under oath that he gave Kingston an Audemars Piguet watch for $285,000 in exchange for connecting him to other celebrities. Kingston then used a screenshot of a falsified wire transfer to confirm he paid the allotted amount. As a result, Edery was fired from his job and blacklisted from the high-end industry.

Source: MEGA Sean Kingston is best known for his 2007 song 'Beautiful Girls.'