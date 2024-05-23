Sean Kingston's Mother Arrested for Fraud and Theft Charges After Police Raid Singer's Florida Home

An attorney for Ver Ver Entertainment, Dennis Card, told Local 10 News on Thursday, May 23: “He basically has a sales pitch that he goes through to defraud people."

“He induces them into giving him really expensive things. We know that our property is inside this house right here, so as soon as the raid takes place we are going to have a crew of people in there to reassemble it and take it back to its rightful owner," the lawyer continued. “He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman. My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized, systematic fraud."

