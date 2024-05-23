Sean Kingston's Mother Arrested for Fraud and Theft Charges After Police Raid Singer's Florida Home
Authorities in South Florida raided the home of Jamaican singer and rapper Sean Kingston on Thursday, May 23.
The raid ultimately led to the arrest of the singer's 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, for "numerous fraud and theft charges."
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office swarmed the massive Southwest Ranches property, which had multiple police cars parked inside and around its front gates.
The "Take You Three" rapper — whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson — was not at home at the time of the raid, as he posted via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 22, that he had just wrapped a show in Los Angeles and was headed for Las Vegas.
Law enforcement has yet to confirm whether one of the arrest warrants was for Kingston and if they have plans to arrest the singer at a later time.
Kingston is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Ver Ver Entertainment, who sued the "Fire Burning" rapper for unpaid payments on the sale and installation of a 232-inch television at the star's Florida home.
An attorney for Ver Ver Entertainment, Dennis Card, told Local 10 News on Thursday, May 23: “He basically has a sales pitch that he goes through to defraud people."
“He induces them into giving him really expensive things. We know that our property is inside this house right here, so as soon as the raid takes place we are going to have a crew of people in there to reassemble it and take it back to its rightful owner," the lawyer continued. “He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman. My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized, systematic fraud."
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is trying to expand the initial search to other areas of Kingston’s home, Card told outlets.
“He is stealing the property itself,” the lawyer continued. “He has a standardized script that he gives people, which is that he’s a recording artist, that he certainly is, and that he wants to purchase these things, but he never pays for anything. He gets the stuff and that’s the end of the story. He does it over and over and over.”
