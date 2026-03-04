Sean Lennon Offers Insight Into Paul McCartney's Debated Reaction to John Lennon's Death

Article continues below advertisement

The tragic murder of John Lennon in 1980 left an indelible mark on music history. Paul McCartney’s reaction, however, has sparked debate among fans for decades. In the new documentary Man on the Run, Sean Ono Lennon sheds light on this moment, providing a unique perspective.

Source: MEGA Sean Lennon discussed Paul McCartney’s response to John Lennon’s death.

On December 8, 1980, John was fatally shot outside his New York City apartment. In the hours that followed, Paul spoke briefly to reporters outside a recording studio in London. He remarked, “[It’s a] drag, isn’t it?” This statement was widely perceived as detached, prompting criticism from many.

Source: MEGA Paul McCartney’s initial public comment drew criticism.

Sean, now 40, reveals in the documentary that he views Paul’s comment differently. He emphasizes the importance of understanding the emotional turmoil behind the words. “I always notice the look in his eyes and the tone of his voice,” Sean states. “Really felt like someone who was unable to process what was going on.”

Source: MEGA Stella McCartney recalled her father’s private grief.

Sean continues to explain that Paul’s demeanor may have been misinterpreted as coldness. “He just seemed almost robotic, which I think some people took possibly as coldness, but I never took it as that,” he shares. “I understood even then what it was like when something that terrible happens.”

The documentary also features insights from Stella McCartney, Paul’s daughter. She recalls her father’s emotional response at home. “I remember that moment. I remember the phone ringing. I remember some, the biggest reaction I’d ever seen and him leaving the kitchen and going outside,” Stella remembers. “That was heartbreaking, like truly heartbreaking.”

In a previously recorded interview from 1981, Paul admitted, “I was probably more shattered than most people.” He acknowledged his struggle with public displays of grief, revealing a personal side to a public figure. Man on the Run explores Paul’s life following the Beatles’ breakup. Through rare footage and new interviews, the documentary aims to provide a deeper understanding of his challenges during that period.