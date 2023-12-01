John Lennon Makes Eerie Comment About Death in Final Interview Hours Before He Was Murdered

The conversation shifted toward Lennon's political views, a topic Kay found particularly fascinating.

"People have the power. They have the power to make and create the society they want. I think it is time for a change," Lennon told the interviewer. "We think we are broken up into these fragmented pieces — countries, s----, races — it's a joke. Imagining no countries, imagining no religion, just imagine it. Would it be so terrible?"

Later in the interview, Lennon's enthusiasm for his upcoming music projects becomes the focal point. Kay describes his excitement in great detail, emphasizing just how much the musician was looking forward to his return to the world of music.

"Any artist or poet's role is to try and express what we all feel. That's the job, not as a preacher, not as a leader, but as a reflection of us all," he said. "I consider that my work won't be finished until I am dead and buried. I hope that's a long, long time."

Tragically, Mark David Chapman, in an act of incomprehensible violence, took the life of the beloved Beatles star later that day.