John Lennon Makes Eerie Comment About Death in Final Interview Hours Before He Was Murdered
An exclusive clip from Apple TV+'s forthcoming docuseries, John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial, reveals the iconic musician gave an interview just hours before his tragic death.
The interview, conducted by Laurie Kay, takes on a chilling significance in light of the events that unfolded later that day.
According to Kay, this interview marked a significant moment in Lennon's life, as it came five years after the singer had retreated from the public eye and ceased all interviews.
As the interview begins, Kay wastes no time in asking the pressing question on everyone's mind, leading to Lennon's extended period of silence.
"I am saying here I am now. How are you? How is your relationship going? Did you get through it all? Wasn't the '70s a drag?" Lennon replied. "Here we are, well let's try and make the '80s good, ya know?"
The conversation shifted toward Lennon's political views, a topic Kay found particularly fascinating.
"People have the power. They have the power to make and create the society they want. I think it is time for a change," Lennon told the interviewer. "We think we are broken up into these fragmented pieces — countries, s----, races — it's a joke. Imagining no countries, imagining no religion, just imagine it. Would it be so terrible?"
Later in the interview, Lennon's enthusiasm for his upcoming music projects becomes the focal point. Kay describes his excitement in great detail, emphasizing just how much the musician was looking forward to his return to the world of music.
"Any artist or poet's role is to try and express what we all feel. That's the job, not as a preacher, not as a leader, but as a reflection of us all," he said. "I consider that my work won't be finished until I am dead and buried. I hope that's a long, long time."
Tragically, Mark David Chapman, in an act of incomprehensible violence, took the life of the beloved Beatles star later that day.
The full scope and impact of Lennon's untimely death is explored in the upcoming docuseries, narrated by Kiefer Sutherland.
The three-part docuseries promises to provide an in-depth look into Lennon's life, shedding new light on his murder and the subsequent investigation and conviction of Chapman.
Through exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses and never-before-seen crime scene photos, the series offers a fresh perspective that has not been explored until now.
John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial is set to debut on Apple TV+ on December 6.