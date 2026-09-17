or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Sean Penn
OK LogoPolitics

Sean Penn Gave Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy His Oscar Trophy and Told Him to Keep It Until His Country 'Wins' the War: Watch

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Source: MEGA

Zelenskyy showed off a massive gift from Sean Penn.

Sept. 17 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an incredible gift from Sean Penn: the actor's Best Actor Academy Award.

The 48-year-old president showed off the gift during a CBS segment while discussing some of his favorite American movies.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @CBSNEWS / INSTAGRAM

Zelenskyy shared his love of American movies with CBS.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sean Penn Gave Zelenskyy His Oscar for 'Mystic River'

Photo of Penn gave Zelenskyy his Oscar for 'Mystic River.'
Source: MEGA

Penn gave Zelenskyy his Oscar for 'Mystic River.'

Zelenskyy told CBS' Aidan Stretch that Penn, known for his political activism, offered Zelenskyy his Oscar on a visit to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president, himself a former actor, told Penn he couldn't accept it. Penn came up with a creative deal, saying Zelenskyy could keep it until Ukraine won its war war with Russia.

"You will give me back when you will win," Zelenskyy recalled Penn saying. ⁠

Penn won the Oscar for his performance as the lead in 2003's crime drama Mystic River.

Article continues below advertisement

Zelenskyy Revealed His Appreciation for Old Movies

Photo of Zelensky discussed his love of older Hollywood actors.
Source: MEGA

Zelensky discussed his love of older Hollywood actors.

Zelenskyy also mentioned that he is a huge fan of Robert DeNiro, The Godfather, Al Pacino and Robin Williams.

He explained that he prefers old movies because he can understand most of the words, which makes it easier to follow along.

"I saw everything, historical movies before the presidential term," he added. "Now, I don't have too much time."

MORE ON:
Sean Penn

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Zelenskyy Accused Russia of Twice Attacking His Plane

Photo of Zelenskyy said Russia twice attacked his plane with drones.
Source: MEGA

Zelenskyy said Russia twice attacked his plane with drones.

The movie discussion was a lighthearted digression in what was otherwise a grave interview about the Russia and Ukraine war.

During the interview, Zelenskyy accused Russia of twice trying to attack his presidential plane with drones.

"In Moldova, my presidential jet was there, and that's why they attacked Moldova," Zelenskyy said. "When we went back home, again through Chisinau, they did the same."

His account was backed up by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr, who said Zelenskyy was "almost hit" by a drone in Moldovan airspace on September 9.

Zelenskyy Believes Putin Is Wasting Americans' Time

Photo of Zelenskyy said Witkoff and Kushner were wasting their time with Putin.
Source: MEGA

Zelenskyy said Witkoff and Kushner were wasting their time with Putin.

The interview came as the Trump administration has reignited efforts to end the war. President Donald Trump has sent envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to try and broker a peace deal between the two nations — an effort Zelenskyy thinks is a waste of time.

"[Vladimir Putin] has been lying for 30 years," Zelenskyy told Stretch. "I'm sure he says 'I want peace, I don't want this war, I'm ready to stop,' something general he can repeat to them each day."

"So you think he's lying to them?" Stretch asked.

"Of course," he replied.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.