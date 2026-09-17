Sean Penn Gave Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy His Oscar Trophy and Told Him to Keep It Until His Country 'Wins' the War: Watch
Sept. 17 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an incredible gift from Sean Penn: the actor's Best Actor Academy Award.
The 48-year-old president showed off the gift during a CBS segment while discussing some of his favorite American movies.
Sean Penn Gave Zelenskyy His Oscar for 'Mystic River'
Zelenskyy told CBS' Aidan Stretch that Penn, known for his political activism, offered Zelenskyy his Oscar on a visit to Kyiv.
The Ukrainian president, himself a former actor, told Penn he couldn't accept it. Penn came up with a creative deal, saying Zelenskyy could keep it until Ukraine won its war war with Russia.
"You will give me back when you will win," Zelenskyy recalled Penn saying.
Penn won the Oscar for his performance as the lead in 2003's crime drama Mystic River.
Zelenskyy Revealed His Appreciation for Old Movies
Zelenskyy also mentioned that he is a huge fan of Robert DeNiro, The Godfather, Al Pacino and Robin Williams.
He explained that he prefers old movies because he can understand most of the words, which makes it easier to follow along.
"I saw everything, historical movies before the presidential term," he added. "Now, I don't have too much time."
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Zelenskyy Accused Russia of Twice Attacking His Plane
The movie discussion was a lighthearted digression in what was otherwise a grave interview about the Russia and Ukraine war.
During the interview, Zelenskyy accused Russia of twice trying to attack his presidential plane with drones.
"In Moldova, my presidential jet was there, and that's why they attacked Moldova," Zelenskyy said. "When we went back home, again through Chisinau, they did the same."
His account was backed up by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr, who said Zelenskyy was "almost hit" by a drone in Moldovan airspace on September 9.
Zelenskyy Believes Putin Is Wasting Americans' Time
The interview came as the Trump administration has reignited efforts to end the war. President Donald Trump has sent envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to try and broker a peace deal between the two nations — an effort Zelenskyy thinks is a waste of time.
"[Vladimir Putin] has been lying for 30 years," Zelenskyy told Stretch. "I'm sure he says 'I want peace, I don't want this war, I'm ready to stop,' something general he can repeat to them each day."
"So you think he's lying to them?" Stretch asked.
"Of course," he replied.