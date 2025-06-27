Volodymyr Zelenskyy Shockingly Dons Suit at NATO Summit as He Meets With Donald Trump: Watch
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made headlines with a rare wardrobe choice at the NATO summit in The Hague: a classic suit.
The three-button jacket caught eyes and sparked conversations all over Ukraine, as the head of state departed from his usual military-style attire.
Zelenskyy typically opts for green, khaki or black shirts to showcase solidarity with Ukrainian troops, even during high-stakes meetings with European leaders and negotiations at the White House.
"I am ready to make this symbolic concession," Zelenskyy conveyed as he prepared to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss potential weapons purchases.
A fashion capsule collection designed for Zelenskyy by renowned Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov includes classic shirts, turtlenecks, T-shirts, jackets and suits, all aiming to retain military influence while maintaining a formal appeal.
On June 24, Zelenskyy arrived at an official NATO dinner impeccably dressed, and this sartorial choice carries weight. It comes amidst ongoing heavy attacks from Russia, as the Ukrainian president hopes to sway Trump's support back to Ukraine.
Earlier tensions between Zelenskyy and Trump revolve around attire, with Trump quipping, "You're all dressed up," when he met Zelenskyy for the first time. This statement came after Zelenskyy's choice to wear military attire ignited national debates about respect for presidential dress codes.
Journalists even posed the question during that memorable Oval Office meeting: "Why don't you wear a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dress code of the Oval Office." Vice President J.D. Vance was seen smirking during this exchange.
Discussions surrounding Zelenskyy's clothing sparked considerable debate, even leading to a viral song titled "If Only Zelenskyy Had A Nice Suit." The catchy tune humorously addressed the implications of his fashion choices:
"If only Zelenskyy had a nice suit / Maybe there'd be something we could do. If only Zelenskyy had a nice suit / A 10K Brioni in navy blue…"
Social media erupted with reactions as Ukrainians created memes about the president's notable style shift. One meme declared, "ATTENTION. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. ZELENSKYY IN A JACKET."
Among various humorous responses, a meme offered a lighthearted jab at Trump: "Trump needs to hold an urgent meeting with Vance to figure out what to give s--- about now."
The last time Zelenskyy wore a suit for an occasion was during his address on the day of the invasion.