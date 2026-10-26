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Though the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives can be filled with drama, Mayci Neeley is grateful to have people around her who get what she's going through. "It is nice to have a sounding board of girls. We all are in this experience together, and so we can all relate to each other because we all know who's experiencing it. No one else will really understand," the reality star, 31, exclusively told OK! while in Baton Rouge for a personal look at where the Chicken Finger Brand began for Raising Cane’s 30th Birthday celebration, bringing friends of the Brand together at “The Mothership,” the first Raising Cane’s Restaurant located across from LSU’s North Gates.

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Source: @MAYCINEELEY/INSTAGRAM Mayci Neeley is grateful for her costars.

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It's still not lost on the blonde babe, who has three kids, that people tune into the Hulu series. "I think when we did the one year, we were like, 'Whoa.' We were shocked at how much people like this show. We were watching it, like, stunned, and I'm like, 'Okay, I guess we do have some magic going on here.' It is interesting, and it was a bit of a lifestyle change. I mean, like, financially for sure, but it's interesting, you know? I'm just an everyday person in the public sense, and I still feel that way," she said.

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Source: @MAYCINEELEY/INSTAGRAM The star said she had to get used to being in the public eye.

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Being on TV has also made the mom-of-three think about her online presence. "I know I'm a lot more private. I have learned to put a bit more boundaries up and have more privacy in my life. I took my kids offline over two years ago, but I was slowly taking them off, like, in '23, because I already did content, and I was slowly taking them out of content a little bit. And then, like, '24 is when I kind of, like, hard stopped. Every once in a while, like, when my daughter was born, I'll do, like, one family photo or something, just because it was really special and, like, I really wanted to share it," she explained.

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Source: @MAYCINEELEY/INSTAGRAM The star has three kids.

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Though SLOMW has had production issues this past year, Neeley, who is married to Jacob Neeley, is "open" to appearing on "new shows" if the time is right. "I have some good ideas in the works currently and things coming out, so I just can't say much about it yet, but definitely open to going on different shows and things like that outside of Secret Lives. Nothing that will be coming out yet, but I've been working on things behind the scenes I'm excited about," she revealed.

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Source: RAISING CANE'S The TV personality said she was excited to be at the Raising Cane's event.

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In the meantime, Mayci got to enjoy some time with her kiddo as she brought him to Raising Cane's 30th birthday down south. "I am excited to be in Louisiana. This place is so cool. I brought my son with me as my plus-one. He's just having the best time, but we just love Cane's. I've been going there for, like, 11 or so years, since it first came to California. I was first in line. That's where I grew up. It's a big part of our lives in a way, because he's always grown up eating Cane's, or my kids eat it. It's family-friendly, and we're just excited to be here to celebrate the 30th birthday," she shared. "I'm excited to see where everything started. I love a business origin story, too. As a business owner myself, I think it's so intriguing and also inspiring to see the whole process and to see everything. It's really cool."

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Source: RAISING CANE'S Mayci Neeley posed on the Cane’s Toast Couch at the Raising Cane’s 30th Birthday Pop-Up Museum in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 15, 2026.