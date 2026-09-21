Taylor Frankie Paul Claims She Quit 'Secret Lives of Mormon Lives' After Custody Drama: 'I'm Just Relieved to Be Out'
Sept. 21 2026, Updated 3:12 p.m. ET
Taylor Frankie Paul is calling it quits on the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after five seasons.
"My gratitude goes to all the networks that supported me throughout this and gave me the chance to return," Paul, 32, began in a lengthy Instagram caption on Monday, September 21. "However, I don't desire to move forward like this."
Taylor Frankie Paul Calls It Quits
Paul starred in all five seasons of the Hulu reality TV series, which began airing in September 2024.
The TikTok personality was originally slated to star as the lead of The Bachelorette in March, but the season was scrapped just three days before its scheduled premiere date amid custody drama with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.
"I originally was willing to be removed to let them all continue with less stress and I'm back to that point. Some of the girls know what I've been through and then to turn and collectively pile on with their 'statements' knowing there has been ongoing abuse through the system the last 8 months on top of what I’ve endured," she continued.
Taylor Frankie Paul Seemingly Shaded 'SLOMW' Costars
The Hulu personality called out the "entire cast plus some" for their harsh criticism, saying they were "disgusting" for laughing at her kids.
Paul continued to bash the group, claiming they were the same people who asked her to approach the network about raising their salaries.
"My voice was the only one that can make it happen and then they would work from what I demanded," she recounted. "I’m grateful I never followed through with their requests of demands and I’m grateful I kept [the] same pay out of fairness and integrity. I treated production and crew with respect always, in fact they are ones who checked on me throughout this."
- Taylor Frankie Paul Announces She’s 'Detaching' From the Mormon Church Amid Domestic Violence Allegations: 'There Is More Out There to Learn'
- Taylor Frankie Paul Says the 'Psychological Torture Damaged Me Way More Than the Physical' Amid Domestic Violence Claims
- Taylor Frankie Paul Throws Multiple Chairs at Ex Dakota Mortensen in Front of Her Daughter in Horrifying Leaked Footage
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Taylor Frankie Paul Said She Was 'Bullied'
Paul claimed she was "bullied" for months, adding, "What makes it harder to take in is that some of these parents have made mistakes that would result in the same judgment I’m receiving, yet [are] pointing a finger."
"However, it’s a pleasure to remove myself so they can continue, because I’ve almost convinced myself I’m deserving of all this pain and to a certain degree, absolutely this is a consequence of my actions," she concluded. "My question has been how much suffering and scrutiny is going to be enough … I’m just relieved to be out."
Taylor Frankie Paul Remains Entangled in Ongoing Custody Case
Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was released earlier this month and focused heavily on the events that led to the cancellation of The Bachelorette.
As OK! previously reported, production for Season 5 of the series was paused in March amid a police investigation into domestic violence allegations Paul and Mortensen, 33, made against each other. Soon after, TMZ published footage of a separate altercation where Paul was seen throwing a barstool with her daughter nearby.
The pair were eventually granted mutual restraining orders, but neither faced charges. The custody case remains ongoing.
Taylor shares 9-year-old Indy and 6-year-old Ocean with her ex-husband, Tate Paul, and 2-year-old Ever with her ex-boyfriend.