Taylor Frankie Paul Claims She Quit 'Secret Lives of Mormon Lives' After Custody Drama: 'I'm Just Relieved to Be Out'

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Taylor Frankie Paul is calling it quits on the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after five seasons. "My gratitude goes to all the networks that supported me throughout this and gave me the chance to return," Paul, 32, began in a lengthy Instagram caption on Monday, September 21. "However, I don't desire to move forward like this."

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Taylor Frankie Paul Calls It Quits

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul was originally set to be 'The Bachelorette' lead in March, but the season was pulled just days before its scheduled release.

Paul starred in all five seasons of the Hulu reality TV series, which began airing in September 2024. The TikTok personality was originally slated to star as the lead of The Bachelorette in March, but the season was scrapped just three days before its scheduled premiere date amid custody drama with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. "I originally was willing to be removed to let them all continue with less stress and I'm back to that point. Some of the girls know what I've been through and then to turn and collectively pile on with their 'statements' knowing there has been ongoing abuse through the system the last 8 months on top of what I’ve endured," she continued.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Seemingly Shaded 'SLOMW' Costars

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul called out the 'entire cast' for laughing at the ongoing drama in her custody battles for her children.

The Hulu personality called out the "entire cast plus some" for their harsh criticism, saying they were "disgusting" for laughing at her kids. Paul continued to bash the group, claiming they were the same people who asked her to approach the network about raising their salaries. "My voice was the only one that can make it happen and then they would work from what I demanded," she recounted. "I’m grateful I never followed through with their requests of demands and I’m grateful I kept [the] same pay out of fairness and integrity. I treated production and crew with respect always, in fact they are ones who checked on me throughout this."

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Taylor Frankie Paul Said She Was 'Bullied'

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul started dating Dakota Mortensen in July 2022.

Paul claimed she was "bullied" for months, adding, "What makes it harder to take in is that some of these parents have made mistakes that would result in the same judgment I’m receiving, yet [are] pointing a finger." "However, it’s a pleasure to remove myself so they can continue, because I’ve almost convinced myself I’m deserving of all this pain and to a certain degree, absolutely this is a consequence of my actions," she concluded. "My question has been how much suffering and scrutiny is going to be enough … I’m just relieved to be out."

Taylor Frankie Paul Remains Entangled in Ongoing Custody Case

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul is a mother of three children.