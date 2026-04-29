'Glowing' Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Mikayla Matthews Looks Unrecognizable After Separation From Husband Jace Terry
April 29 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews is stepping into a new chapter following her separation from husband Jace Terry.
The Hulu personality, 25, showed off an eclectic, free-spirited look, featuring a frilly skirt paired with a daring cut-out top in new photos posted via Instagram on Monday, April 27.
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Mikayla Matthews Showed Off 'Boho' Fashion Moment
"A soft boho moment ✨🤎," she captioned the sultry photos, which showed her posing alongside a grassy hillside.
She wore her shoulder-length brown hair straight, completing the look with black oval sunglasses and minimal silver jewlery.
Fans Were Obsessed With Mikayla Matthew's Look
In another steamy photo, the reality TV alum showed off her side angles, making sure to include her knee-high, chocolate brown boots in the frame.
Fans were here for the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star's new confident era following her separation announcement last month.
"HOT MIKAYLA," Bachelor alum Litia Garr wrote in the comments section, while Secret Lives of Mormon Wives costar Miranda Hope added, "Obsessed with this fit on you omggg😍."
- Jessi Ngatikaura Not Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Infidelity Scandal With Husband Jordan
- 'Mormon Wives' Star Layla Taylor Recalls 'Crazy' Moment Ashton Kutcher Put Mila Kunis on Phone With Her During NYC Party: 'So Surreal'
- Why Jessi Draper and Miranda Hope Are Feuding Over Chase McWhorter: Inside the 'Mormon Wives' Latest Drama
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Mikayla Matthews Announced Her Separation Last Month
Others pointed out that Matthews was "glowing" in her new single era.
"You can tell you're healing queen 💜🫂," one fan wrote, while another added, "You are glowing, looking hotter than ever."
Matthews and Terry, 30, announced their separation during season 4 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered on Hulu on March 12.
Mikayla Matthews and Jace Terry Struggled With Intimacy
The pair, who tied the knot in 2018, were open about the intimacy issues they faced in their marriage, stemming from the influencer's trauma from being sexually abused as a child.
Despite their split, Matthews and Terry have often been seen together as they coparent their four children, both in person and online.
“It's still new to me, and it's new to him, and we're just navigating it the best way that we can,” Matthews addressed where she stood with her estranged husband in an interview with a news outlet on March 12. “Unfortunately, I think it's just something that's going take a lot more time. I feel like that's all I can say on it now.”
She hinted that their separation wasn't a permanent solution, adding, "I don't think it's like with the intention of being separated forever. I think we're obviously still going to see each other every single day. I'm not trying to go even a day away from the kids anyway."