'Glowing' Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Mikayla Matthews Looks Unrecognizable After Separation From Husband Jace Terry

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Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews is stepping into a new chapter following her separation from husband Jace Terry. The Hulu personality, 25, showed off an eclectic, free-spirited look, featuring a frilly skirt paired with a daring cut-out top in new photos posted via Instagram on Monday, April 27.

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Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Mikayla Matthews Showed Off 'Boho' Fashion Moment

Source: @mikayla__matt/Instagram 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Mikayla Matthews showed off an eclectic look in new photos shared via Instagram.

"A soft boho moment ✨🤎," she captioned the sultry photos, which showed her posing alongside a grassy hillside. She wore her shoulder-length brown hair straight, completing the look with black oval sunglasses and minimal silver jewlery.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Mikayla Matthew's Look

Source: MEGA Several Hulu personalities took to the comments section to praise Mikayla Matthew's look.

In another steamy photo, the reality TV alum showed off her side angles, making sure to include her knee-high, chocolate brown boots in the frame. Fans were here for the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star's new confident era following her separation announcement last month. "HOT MIKAYLA," Bachelor alum Litia Garr wrote in the comments section, while Secret Lives of Mormon Wives costar Miranda Hope added, "Obsessed with this fit on you omggg😍."

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Mikayla Matthews Announced Her Separation Last Month

Source: @mikayla__matt/Instagram Mikayla Matthews and Jace Terry tied the knot in 2018.

Others pointed out that Matthews was "glowing" in her new single era. "You can tell you're healing queen 💜🫂," one fan wrote, while another added, "You are glowing, looking hotter than ever." Matthews and Terry, 30, announced their separation during season 4 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered on Hulu on March 12.

Mikayla Matthews and Jace Terry Struggled With Intimacy

Source: MEGA Mikayla Matthews and Jace Terry share four children.