Did Grant Ellis Lead Litia Garr On? 'Bachelor' Finalist Spills Details on Split
Bachelor Season 29 star Litia Garr broke her silence on her shocking split from Grant Ellis.
During a recent appearance on the "Relations--- with Kamie Crawford" podcast, the 31-year-old got candid about their tumultuous relationship.
Garr recalled a series of tender instances where Ellis seemingly reassured her of her position in his heart.
"He was saying things like, 'I can't wait for the cameras to go away and we can just be together. I just want to hang out and talk and chat and not feel like we have to talk about heavy stuff all the time,'" Garr told Kamie Crawford.
As she recounted those pivotal moments, Garr firmly believed she was headed toward an engagement. "When leaving my suite, I was like, 'OK, I'll see you tomorrow. I can't believe it, like, we're getting engaged,' because of all the things he had just said to me."
According to her, Ellis was practically chanting "I love you" as he rushed out.
Garr speculated that Ellis' so-called affection may have stemmed from his "people pleasing" tendencies.
"I stood there and I was like, 'If it's not me, he won't let me speak,'" she shared.
In another twist, Garr revealed that Ellis gave her a journal to jot down her feelings throughout their Bachelor journey, claiming he wanted to read it like a love letter after filming wrapped.
However, Juliana Pasquarosa, the woman Ellis chose in the end, also revealed she received a journal.
"I don't know everyone's conversations with him... Why would you give multiple women journals and ask them to write down all their feelings for you?" she mused. "That seems to me like a stroke of the ego."
Adding fuel to the fire, Garr noted an earlier kiss from Ellis, which only deepened her belief that their relationship was on solid ground.
"There's, like, a million things the whole time why I thought it was gonna go a different way…but that was the part to me, on the drive away from the breakup, I was like, 'He asked me to give the speech,'" she said.
But don't count this Bachelor beauty out just yet! Garr ultimately concluded with a hint of compassion, acknowledging Ellis' efforts post-breakup.
"He's doing his best to be a good partner to the person he's in a relationship with now," she shared. "I just kind of wanted to add context to why I was surprised."