SecuredPicks Wants You to Get in the Game and Win Big

Sports enthusiasts know it’s the thrill of the game that draws us into the action and that excitement is made only better when your team wins. Perhaps the only other way that victory could be even sweeter is if there just happened to be cash stakes riding on that game, and lo and behold, Lady Luck decided to pull through for you. Professional sports bettor Secured Tyson wants to introduce you to the wide world of sports betting through SecuredPicks—and he hopes to make this introduction as warm as possible. If Luck is a lady, then Secured Tyson might just be her gentleman consort.

A Sports Bettor is Born

Raised eyebrows and a healthy dose of skepticism are arguably warranted when discussing the world of sports betting. Yet, this is a world that sports bettor Secured Tyson has been well acquainted with since an early age. Tyson recalls how he grew up traveling to Las Vegas and Reno and was often surrounded by family members, friends, and acquaintances who had an affinity for the thrill of betting. Despite also witnessing losses to the casinos, the young sports bettor’s pastime quickly evolved into a personal passion. Tyson recounts not just the excitement from winning but his overall love for the world of sports betting. This passion was transformative, not only for Tyson but for those around him as well. At the age of 18, he had successfully made enough money to retire his parents, and he is just getting started.