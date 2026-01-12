or
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Bold Feather Dress Divides Fans as She Packs on PDA With Husband Benny Blanco at 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photo

photo of Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez.
Source: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Selena Gomez’s bold look exuded elegance at the 2026 Golden Globes as she packed on the PDA with her husband, Benny Blanco, on the red carpet.

Jan. 11 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez proved once again that timeless glamour never goes out of style.

The former Disney alum, 33, turned heads at the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet in a custom Chanel gown featuring an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline that flowed into a sweeping black maxi skirt.

Source: @thr/X

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco showed off major PDA at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Hit the 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attended the 2026 Golden Globes.
Source: CBS

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attended the 2026 Golden Globes.

Gomez sported a dramatic dark red lip and winged liner, finishing the look with classic diamond jewelry. The actress added extra glamour by styling her short bob in Old Hollywood-inspired curls.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress was joined by her husband, Benny Blanco, for the Sunday, January 11, event, where the pair proudly showed off PDA for the cameras.

The music producer coordinated with his wife in a classic black tuxedo that featured a statement diamond brooch, and completed the look with matching blinged-out loafers.

Selena Gomez

Fans Were Divided on Selena Gomez's Look

The "Love You Like a Long Song" singer's award show made waves online, prompting a mixed reaction from fans.

"Throw the stylist of Selena Gomez to Godddd, that repeated grandma hairstyle and those horrible dresses they put on her, she is LONG HAIR," one user wrote via X, while another added, "She always looks older than she is."

"Selena's hairstylist hates her, poor thing," a third chimed in.

Others defended the Rare Beauty founder, comparing her to a Disney princess.

"Selena’s hair is very Snow White, and I absolutely love it!!" one fan wrote.

A second added, "Selena Gomez has developed one of the best red carpet styles. Classic, glamorous, golden age Hollywood vibe. She looks fabulous. And this is a great shot of her and the event."

The award show marked the couple's first red carpet since tying the knot in September 2025.

