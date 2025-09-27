Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are Married as Singer Shares Dreamy Photos From Their Wedding

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially married! The duo tied the knot on Saturday, September 27, and shared the dreamy photos on social media. "🤍 9.27.25 🤍 ," Gomez captioned the pictures. Blanco added in the comments section, "my wife in real life." The bride and groom both wore Ralph Lauren, while Gomez's dress featured a halter-style bodice. For his part, Blanco sported a black tuxedo. According to photos, several tents were set up before the big day.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The duo got engaged in 2024.

The guests are staying at the El Encanto hotel, an outlet reported. “All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time,” an insider told The Sun. “Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time.” Prior to the Saturday night event, several A-listers showed up for the rehearsal dinner, which was held at a mansion in Hope Ranch in Goleta Valley, Calif. The Only Murders in the Building actress' costars Steve Martin and Martin Short were seen alongside Paul Rudd ahead of the event at the hotel.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The wedding took place in California.

Taylor Swift, who is best friends with the Rare Beauty founder, was also seen touching down in California on Friday. The duo got engaged last December after over a year of dating. “forever begins now,” Gomez captioned a slew of photos at the time showing off her new diamond ring.

The Disney Channel alum, who previously dated Justin Bieber, has gushed about her romance with Blanco. "I’ve never been loved this way," she said in 2024 — years after they first collaborated on songs including 2015's "Same Old Love" and 2019's "I Can't Get Enough."

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez called the musician her 'best friend' prior to getting married.

"He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life," added Gomez. "He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything."

One year later on the August 7 episode of "Therapuss with Jake Shane," she spoke about how they met. “I feel like he was an acquaintance, if that makes sense,” she said. “To be honest, we weren’t besties. I just thought he was nice, and then we did a few songs together. [We did] ‘Same Old Love,’ which was awesome, and we had a great time... nothing really there. And then [we did] ‘I Can’t Get Enough,’ which was with Tainy and J Balvin... didn’t get it there either. I just thought he was funny, but I didn’t think anything of it."

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The duo previously worked on music together.