Selena Gomez Goes Braless as She Stuns in Glowing Photo Ahead of Benny Blanco Wedding

photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez is a vision!

Aug. 17 2025, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

She’s the most followed woman on Instagram for a reason!

Selena Gomez shared a new — and scandalous — photo to her Instagram Story, where she posed braless in a sunlit portrait of herself.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer wore an all-white sweatsuit — yet still smoldered in the simplicity of the photo’s details.

Ed Sheeran Reveals Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding Plans

photo of Benny Blanco proposed to Selena Gomez in December 2024
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Benny Blanco proposed to Selena Gomez in December 2024.

Gomez rocked her enormous marquise-shaped diamond ring from her fiancé, Benny Blanco, who proposed to the multitalented star in December 2024.

In May, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran spilled the beans about the couple’s wedding plans, telling a news outlet that he already received an invitation to their wedding.

Benny Blanco Denies Ed Sheeran's Claims

photo of Benny Blanco denied he and Selena Gomez already planned their wedding
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Benny Blanco denied he and Selena Gomez already planned their wedding.

Blanco quickly tended to damage control by denying Sheeran’s claims on Australia’s Today show. “I just told him, I was like, ‘I’m going to have a wedding, and you’re going to come to the wedding,’” the music producer said. “Eventually, Ed will come to our wedding when we do have one, but unfortunately, we have not scheduled one yet. But we will.”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Plan to Marry in September

photo of The couple plan to get married in Montecito, Calif., in September
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The couple plan to get married in Montecito, Calif., in September.

Despite Blanco’s rebuttal, sources revealed to an outlet in July that the former Disney actress and her fiancé will be getting married by the end of summer 2025.

“Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September,” the insider shared. “Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend.”

The source dished on who is expected to attend the couple’s wedding, which will be open to their closest loved ones and family members.

“Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from Only Murders In The Building, and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with,” they claimed.

Selena Gomez Met Benny Blanco When She Was 16 Years Old

photo of Selena Gomez met Benny Blanco when she was a teenager before their romance ignited years later
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez met Benny Blanco when she was a teenager before their romance ignited years later.

A second source said a summer wedding would be “ideal” for Gomez, who will reportedly face a demanding work schedule come fall and winter.

“Selena loves being engaged, but she has been dreaming of being married forever,” the insider shared. “At the end of the year, it gets busy, not only for them but also for everyone they want to attend.”

As OK! reported, Blanco previously gushed over his relationship with Gomez, saying their long history together made their romance even stronger.

“I met Selena when she was 16. We didn’t work together until many years later,” he explained. “They say you’ve probably already met the person that you’re gonna spend the rest of your life with… I never believed that s--- until it happened to me. And now I get to kiss her. It’s like my own little fairytale I concocted.”

