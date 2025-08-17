Selena Gomez Goes Braless as She Stuns in Glowing Photo Ahead of Benny Blanco Wedding

Article continues below advertisement

She’s the most followed woman on Instagram for a reason! Selena Gomez shared a new — and scandalous — photo to her Instagram Story, where she posed braless in a sunlit portrait of herself. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer wore an all-white sweatsuit — yet still smoldered in the simplicity of the photo’s details.

Ed Sheeran Reveals Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding Plans

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Benny Blanco proposed to Selena Gomez in December 2024.

Gomez rocked her enormous marquise-shaped diamond ring from her fiancé, Benny Blanco, who proposed to the multitalented star in December 2024. In May, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran spilled the beans about the couple’s wedding plans, telling a news outlet that he already received an invitation to their wedding.

Benny Blanco Denies Ed Sheeran's Claims

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Benny Blanco denied he and Selena Gomez already planned their wedding.

Blanco quickly tended to damage control by denying Sheeran’s claims on Australia’s Today show. “I just told him, I was like, ‘I’m going to have a wedding, and you’re going to come to the wedding,’” the music producer said. “Eventually, Ed will come to our wedding when we do have one, but unfortunately, we have not scheduled one yet. But we will.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Plan to Marry in September

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The couple plan to get married in Montecito, Calif., in September.

Despite Blanco’s rebuttal, sources revealed to an outlet in July that the former Disney actress and her fiancé will be getting married by the end of summer 2025. “Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September,” the insider shared. “Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend.” The source dished on who is expected to attend the couple’s wedding, which will be open to their closest loved ones and family members. “Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from Only Murders In The Building, and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with,” they claimed.

Selena Gomez Met Benny Blanco When She Was 16 Years Old

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez met Benny Blanco when she was a teenager before their romance ignited years later.